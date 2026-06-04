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Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof

Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof 21 Savage

Album Drop

Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof

Sound Plunge

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Atlanta rapper Latto has publicly responded to criticism from podcaster and former rapper Joe Budden, who suggested that parts of her newly released album Big Mama sounded heavily influenced by Drake.

The debate centers around “Hostage,” the album’s opening track featuring 21 Savage. During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden argued that the song reminded him of Drake’s delivery style and even compared it to tracks from the Toronto superstar’s recent work.

Latto quickly addressed the criticism on social media, posting a photo of handwritten lyrics from “Hostage” on a whiteboard. The image appeared to show the song’s development process and was dated January 22, seemingly intended to demonstrate her direct involvement in creating the track.

Joe Budden Draws Comparisons to Drake

While reviewing Big Mama, Joe Budden said he heard similarities between Latto’s approach and Drake’s signature flow. He also referenced her previous album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, noting that some listeners had already made comparisons between her style and Drake’s music.

According to Budden, “Hostage” shares characteristics with recent Drake material, particularly his song “Shabang.” He argued that the similarities were noticeable enough to spark discussion among hip-hop fans.

The comments quickly spread across social media, where fans debated whether Budden’s observations reflected artistic influence or simply the natural overlap that occurs within modern rap music.

Latto Uses Lyrics as Evidence

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, Latto chose a more direct approach. By sharing the handwritten lyrics and tagging Budden’s social media account, she appeared to reject suggestions that her music was ghostwritten or heavily borrowed from another artist.

The move resonated with many supporters, who viewed the post as evidence of her creative process and songwriting involvement.

While Latto did not elaborate on the meaning behind the image, the timing left little doubt that it was connected to the growing conversation surrounding Big Mama and Budden’s remarks.

‘Big Mama’ Continues to Generate Attention

Released on May 29, Big Mama features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Doja Cat, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Mariah The Scientist.

The project has generated significant discussion within the hip-hop community, with fans praising Latto’s confidence and versatility while critics analyze her artistic evolution.

The controversy arises as Latto continues to clarify comments she previously made about retirement. In a recent interview, she explained that earlier statements about stepping away from music were made during a difficult personal period and do not reflect her current plans.

As conversations around Big Mama continue, Latto’s response highlights a broader issue in hip-hop: the fine line between influence and imitation. For now, the rapper appears determined to defend her creative identity while letting the music speak for itself.

  • Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof 21 Savage
  • Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof 21 Savage

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