Elon Musk and Kanye West Lay Bare Their Struggles in Raw New Documentary

In a film packed with celebrity cameos and Kanye West’s career-defining highs and lows, it is an awkward, almost tender conversation with Elon Musk that stands out as the emotional heartbeat of In Whose Name?. Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the documentary follows West through six turbulent years of music, business, and controversy—but one quiet exchange reveals a side of both men rarely seen in public.

Musk Opens Up About Grimes

The scene unfolds backstage after one of Kanye West’s Miami shows, where the Tesla and SpaceX CEO steers the conversation toward the rapper’s famously complicated relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kanye West dodges the question, but Elon Musk seizes the moment to reveal his own struggles with Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher).

Elon Musk admits their relationship often swings between extremes. “She’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then, a day later, ‘I hate you,’” Elon Musk says, describing the emotional turbulence with surprising vulnerability. He confesses that he is often left speechless, unsure how to respond.

The billionaire, known for reshaping industries and envisioning life on Mars, suddenly appears like any other partner grappling with the uncertainty of love and parenthood.

Kanye’s Quiet Admission

For once, Kanye West—typically full of bravado—doesn’t claim to have an answer. Instead, he offers a nervous smile before admitting, “I don’t have the answers. Answers to everything except for that.”

It’s a strikingly human moment, two men who are usually framed as untouchable titans of culture and technology showing the same vulnerabilities faced by millions: fractured relationships, co-parenting battles, and the unpredictability of family life.

Parallel Struggles

Elon Musk’s personal life has been marked by public disputes with Grimes, including accusations of limiting access to their children and ignoring private crises. West, meanwhile, has endured a highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, followed by conflicts over co-parenting, their children’s education, and daughter North’s public appearances.

Both men’s struggles highlight the messy realities behind their polished, larger-than-life images.

Beyond Fame and Power

Nico Ballesteros’ six-year project captures over 3,000 hours of footage featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, Lady Gaga, and even Donald Trump. Yet, the Musk-West moment emerges as the most profound. In stripping away the spectacle, the film shows that no amount of wealth, fame, or influence can shield anyone from the complexities of love and family.

Kim Kardashian herself appears in the documentary, at one point breaking down in tears, telling Kanye West: “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

What makes this exchange resonate is its awkward simplicity. Elon Musk and Kanye West, two men who command headlines and shape industries, admit they are as lost in relationships as anyone else.

When In Whose Name? premieres, much will be said about West’s legacy and controversies. But it may be this peculiar late-night conversation with Musk that lingers most—reminding audiences that even icons can be undone by the vulnerabilities of the human heart.