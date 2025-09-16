Connect with us

Kanye West Raps for Drake in Unearthed Clip From In Whose Name? Documentary

Kanye West Raps for Drake in Unearthed Clip From In Whose Name? Documentary

Documentary

Kanye West Raps for Drake in Unearthed Clip From In Whose Name? Documentary

Kanye West and Drake may have spent much of the past decade trading disses, but a newly surfaced video paints a different picture of their relationship. In an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary In Whose Name?, Kanye West raps for Drake in what looks like a studio space.

Drake responds with excitement, saying, “That verse is crazy. I know what that is, I get excited about those.” The moment, filmed in 2018, captures a more collaborative energy between the two rap icons before their rivalry took center stage later that same year.

The Origins of the Verse

The verse Kanye West raps for Drake in the clip is an early version of “Wouldn’t Leave,” a track initially recorded for a scrapped project titled Love Everyone. The final version, featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, later appeared on Ye’s 2018 album Ye.

At the time, Drake and Kanye were still on relatively amicable terms. But tensions escalated when Pusha T — then a leading artist on West’s G.O.O.D. Music label — reignited his feud with Drake, exposing private details about his life in the infamous diss track The Story of Adidon. That moment marked a turning point, sending Drake and Kanye’s relationship into a tailspin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RapMusic (@rapmusic)

Inside  In Whose Name?

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, In Whose Name? chronicles six turbulent years in the life of Kanye West. Ballesteros, who began filming at age 18, captured more than 3,000 hours of footage following Ye through major career and personal milestones — from building the Yeezy empire and hosting Sunday Service gospel events to his failed 2020 presidential run and controversies over political commentary and antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West Says He Wants Drake to Speak at His Funeral—And Admits to Past Jealousy

The documentary also delves into West’s well-documented struggle with bipolar disorder. The trailer opens with him candidly admitting, “I’m off my meds for five months now,” and closes with the line, “You know the best thing about being bipolar? Anything you do or say is an art piece.”

A Cinematic Release Ahead

In Whose Name? will be distributed by AMSI Entertainment in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters, premiering on September 19, 2025. For fans of Kanye West, Drake, and hip-hop history, the documentary promises an unfiltered look at one of the most polarizing and influential figures in music.

And for those still fascinated by the Drake-Kanye saga, this newly revealed moment offers a surprising reminder that before the barbs and headlines, there was once mutual admiration.

Loading...