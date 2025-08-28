Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk

An explosive new documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to give audiences one of the most unfiltered looks yet at Ye — formerly known as Kanye West. Directed by Nico Ballesteros and shot entirely on an iPhone, the project spans 2018 through 2024, capturing the rapper-producer’s chaotic, controversial, and creative whirlwind of the past six years.

The film, condensed from 3,000 hours of footage into a single narrative, arrives in about 1,000 theaters across the United States on September 19 for a limited run.







Raw Glimpses Into Ye’s Life

The trailer teases a sprawling story arc: Kanye West’s turbulent split from Kim Kardashian following her 2021 divorce filing, his failed 2020 presidential campaign, and his Sunday Service performances that drew both criticism and admiration.

In one clip, Kanye West declares, “The best thing about being an artist who’s bipolar is anything you do and say is an art piece.”

The documentary dives into Ye’s artistry, family life, and public controversies, including his infamous breakups with Adidas and Gap in 2022 after his antisemitic remarks. “Should I have blown up the Gap sh–? Should I have blown up the Adidas sh–? But the answer is yes,” Kanye West says, addressing his defiant stance.

Star-Studded Cameos

The project is bolstered by appearances from a who’s who of cultural icons. Fans will see Kanye West in studio sessions with Drake, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz, walking out with Playboi Carti and Marilyn Manson at the Donda 2 Miami listening party, and even crossing paths with Elon Musk.

These celebrity cameos highlight Ye’s enduring pull as one of the most polarizing yet influential artists of the 21st century.

A Portrait of Genius and Controversy

The filmmakers’ position in Whose Name? as a chance to understand Kanye West’s methods behind the madness — a portrayal that neither sanitises nor sensationalises, but instead attempts to preserve the memory of a cultural figure who reshaped music, fashion, and celebrity discourse.

“This story isn’t just about Ye,” Nico Ballesteros said in a statement. “It’s about what happens when creativity, controversy, and fame collide in today’s world.”