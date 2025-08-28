Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West

Documentary

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk

Screen Plunge
Published on

An explosive new documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to give audiences one of the most unfiltered looks yet at Ye — formerly known as Kanye West. Directed by Nico Ballesteros and shot entirely on an iPhone, the project spans 2018 through 2024, capturing the rapper-producer’s chaotic, controversial, and creative whirlwind of the past six years.

The film, condensed from 3,000 hours of footage into a single narrative, arrives in about 1,000 theaters across the United States on September 19 for a limited run.



Raw Glimpses Into Ye’s Life

The trailer teases a sprawling story arc: Kanye West’s turbulent split from Kim Kardashian following her 2021 divorce filing, his failed 2020 presidential campaign, and his Sunday Service performances that drew both criticism and admiration.

In one clip, Kanye West declares, “The best thing about being an artist who’s bipolar is anything you do and say is an art piece.”

Kanye West Documentary 'In Whose Name?' Directed by Nico Ballesteros

Kanye West Documentary ‘In Whose Name?’ Directed by Nico Ballesteros

The documentary dives into Ye’s artistry, family life, and public controversies, including his infamous breakups with Adidas and Gap in 2022 after his antisemitic remarks. “Should I have blown up the Gap sh–? Should I have blown up the Adidas sh–? But the answer is yes,” Kanye West says, addressing his defiant stance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nico Ballesteros (@nico.ballesteros)

Star-Studded Cameos

The project is bolstered by appearances from a who’s who of cultural icons. Fans will see Kanye West in studio sessions with Drake, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz, walking out with Playboi Carti and Marilyn Manson at the Donda 2 Miami listening party, and even crossing paths with Elon Musk.

These celebrity cameos highlight Ye’s enduring pull as one of the most polarizing yet influential artists of the 21st century.

A Portrait of Genius and Controversy

The filmmakers’ position in Whose Name? as a chance to understand Kanye West’s methods behind the madness — a portrayal that neither sanitises nor sensationalises, but instead attempts to preserve the memory of a cultural figure who reshaped music, fashion, and celebrity discourse.

“This story isn’t just about Ye,” Nico Ballesteros said in a statement. “It’s about what happens when creativity, controversy, and fame collide in today’s world.”

  • Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West
  • Kanye West Documentary 'In Whose Name?' Directed by Nico Ballesteros
  • Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West
  • Kanye West Documentary 'In Whose Name?' Directed by Nico Ballesteros

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Documentary

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry Aceh Shariah Law

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry
By August 28, 2025
French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making
By August 28, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
By August 28, 2025
Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk
By August 28, 2025
Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere

Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere Lisa Rideout

Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage
By August 28, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages CloudSEK Report

Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages
By August 27, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience? Online gambling iGaming online games Irishluck.ie

iGaming

How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience?
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
To Top
Loading...