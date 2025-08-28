Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Connect with us

The cultural phenomenon of Degrassi is back in the spotlight. A new trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, directed by Lisa Rideout, has been released, featuring Drake and many of his former castmates reflecting on the highs, lows, and lasting legacy of the beloved Canadian teen drama. The documentary will have its world premiere on September 13, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

A Legacy of Teen Storytelling

The Degrassi franchise first took shape in 1979 with The Kids of Degrassi Street and went on to spawn multiple iterations, including Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, and the era-defining Degrassi: The Next Generation, which premiered in 2001. That series launched the careers of stars like Drake (then Aubrey Graham), Shenae Grimes-Beech, and Nina Dobrev before it concluded in 2015. Netflix later revived the franchise with Degrassi: Next Class, which aired from 2016 to 2017.



In the new documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, Lisa Rideout revisits not only the show’s history but also the complex realities its young stars faced off-screen while portraying some of television’s most groundbreaking storylines on teen pregnancy, addiction, mental health, and identity.

Drake on His Breakthrough

Drake, who played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation, recalls the pivotal moment his mother told him he had landed the role. “I didn’t have a great time in high school. I just didn’t really fit in,” Drake shares in the trailer. “Then one day, my mom called me and told me, ‘You got the role.’ And man, what a wild journey that started.”

For many of the cast, Degrassi was more than a job — it was a life-changing experience that brought both opportunity and scrutiny.

Drake in Degrassi: The Next Generation

Fame, Pressure, and Growing Pains

Cast members, including Stefan Brogren, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Miriam McDonald, and Stacie Mistysyn, reflect on becoming teen icons. While some celebrate the platform the show gave them, others speak candidly about the darker side of early fame. Amanda Stepto recalls facing “hate” from fans, while Brogren admits, “Sometimes you just don’t want to be known for Degrassi.”

Show creator Linda Schuyler offers her perspective: “Have we always gotten it right? Probably not. Have we told our stories with the best of intentions? Yes, we have.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Degrassi (@degrassi)

Behind the Documentary

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is produced by WildBrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment, with executive producers Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Angela Boudreault, and Carrie Mudd. Rideout co-wrote the film with Celine Wong, ensuring that the voices of both the creators and the cast are heard.

As TIFF audiences prepare for the premiere, nostalgia and raw honesty promise to make Whatever It Takes not just a trip down memory lane but a revealing portrait of fame, adolescence, and resilience.

 

