Grimes Reveals Custody Battle with Elon Musk: ‘Didn’t See My Baby for 5 Months

In a rare and candid revelation, Canadian musician and producer Grimes opened up about her year-long custody battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children: X Æ A-Xii (4), Exa Dark Sideræl (3), and Techno Mechanicus (2). The artist, known for her ethereal music and avant-garde persona, shared her emotional journey through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).









“Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together,” Grimes wrote, highlighting the transformative and often tumultuous experience of motherhood. She described her ordeal battling for custody in a state she claimed has “terrible mothers’ rights,” during which she endured separation from one of her children for five months. “Spent a year locked in battle … having my Instagram posts and modelling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids,” she shared, emphasizing the challenges she faced with limited resources compared to Musk’s immense wealth and strategic acumen.

Grimes revealed how the custody battle strained her emotionally and professionally, noting the profound shift in her relationship with Elon Musk. She said that once described as the “love of her life,” Musk has become “unrecognizable” to her. The struggle not only tested her resilience but also prompted her to reassess her artistic identity.

She disclosed that much of her experience remains private, choosing not to elaborate publicly on the more sensitive aspects of her journey. However, Grimes expressed gratitude for her trials, stating, “I’m grateful for every bullet I caught. Cuz I feel on top of the world right now. And everything that used to give me anxiety feels like child’s play after all this.”

Creative Reawakening

Despite the emotional toll, Grimes appears to have emerged from the battle with a renewed sense of purpose. She shared that her experiences have ignited an unprecedented wave of creativity. “Poetry and pure raw emotion are pouring out of my soul at a rate I’ve never known,” she wrote, adding that her recent projects may challenge or provoke some audiences but will remain authentic to her vision.

The artist also spoke about reaching new heights as a producer, blending technical mastery with raw artistry. Having found creative collaborators who align with her vision, she is determined to focus on her work. “I have to make what I’m making right now. And it might be upsetting and provocative to many, but it’s real, and the people who will feel me will feel me.”

A Family of Contrasts

Elon Musk’s children, 12 in total, share a complex family dynamic. In addition to his children with Grimes, he has seven children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, born in 2021.

While Musk has mainly remained private about his family life, Grimes’ public statements shed light on the profound personal challenges she has faced. Her words reflect the struggles of navigating parenthood and custody battles and the resilience required to emerge stronger and more determined in her artistic endeavours.

As Grimes embraces this new chapter, her fans eagerly anticipate the music and art inspired by this transformative period.