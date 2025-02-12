Grimes Slams Elon Musk for Bringing Son to Trump’s Oval Office Event: “A Personal Tragedy”

Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed “X”), to the Oval Office during former President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The move sparked controversy online, as many questioned the child’s presence at a political event. X, dressed in a tan coat, blue shirt, navy jumper, and a gold chain, was seen fidgeting, picking his nose, and playfully interacting with both Musk and Trump. The images quickly went viral, fueling debates over whether it was appropriate for a young child to be part of such a high-profile moment.

Grimes’ Strong Disapproval

Grimes, the Canadian musician and mother of X, expressed her frustration on social media. “I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how. I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me.”

Her statement suggests deep concern about their son’s exposure to the public eye, particularly in a political context. Grimes has previously advocated for keeping X’s life private, making Elon Musk’s decision even more contentious.

Elon Musk’s Role in Trump’s Government Efficiency Plan

The executive order signed during the event aims to significantly reduce the federal workforce, enforcing a policy where agencies can hire only one new employee for every four who leave. Elon Musk, appointed to lead DOGE, defended the initiative, stating, “There are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have ostensibly a salary of [amount unspecified], and we need to improve government efficiency.”

However, many critics view the department as a way for Trump and Musk to consolidate power while reducing oversight. Some also raised ethical concerns about Musk’s deepening ties to the government, particularly regarding his access to sensitive data through his tech ventures.

The Backlash and Broader Implications

The presence of Young X in the Oval Office ignited debates over the involvement of children in political events. While some found the child’s antics amusing and innocent, others—like Grimes—felt that he should not have been placed in such a setting.

This situation also highlights the challenges of co-parenting in the public eye. Elon Musk and Grimes hold vastly different views on privacy, and their ongoing disagreements continue to make headlines.



