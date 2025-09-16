Cardi B Unveils Star-Studded Features on Am I the Drama? — Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Cardi B has officially turned up the hype for her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?—and she’s proving she’s not the only drama in the room. On Monday (Sept. 15), the Bronx rapper took to Instagram with the cryptic caption “WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA?” before unveiling a jaw-dropping list of eight collaborators.

The star-studded roster includes Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Tyla, and Cash Cobain, setting the stage for one of 2025’s most talked-about album releases.

A Mix of Icons, Rising Stars, and Familiar Faces

The guest lineup features a diverse mix of industry legends, trusted collaborators, and emerging voices. Janet Jackson’s inclusion is particularly buzzworthy, as Cardi B previously teased a track sampling Janet Jackson’s Control classic “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun).”

Meanwhile, Lizzo and Cardi already share history with their 2021 hit “Rumors,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Megan Thee Stallion’s name comes as no shock either, given the explosive success of their record-breaking No. 1 single WAP.

Other familiar connections resurface too—Kehlani appeared on Cardi’s debut Invasion of Privacy, while Summer Walker worked with Cardi on Still Over It in 2021. And for fans of global pop, Selena Gomez reunites with Cardi years after their mega-hit Taki Taki shook the charts in 2018.

What We Know About Am I the Drama?

Set to drop Friday, September 19 via Atlantic Records, Am I the Drama? has already delivered a string of high-profile singles. In addition to WAP and Up, Cardi has released two new buzzworthy tracks—Outside, a top 10 Hot 100 hit, and Imaginary Playerz, which samples Jay-Z.

By uniting powerhouse vocalists, R&B favorites, and international stars, Cardi’s sophomore LP appears to strike a balance between radio-ready bangers and cross-genre experiments.

Why This Album Could Be Cardi’s Biggest Yet

Seven years after her groundbreaking debut Invasion of Privacy, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, Cardi faces high expectations. But if her Instagram reveal is any indication, Am I the Drama? won’t just meet the moment—it’s set to redefine it.

By tapping Janet Jackson, Cardi B links hip-hop with pop royalty. With Megan, Lizzo, and Kehlani, she reinforces her ties to some of today’s most empowering voices. And with stars like Selena Gomez and Tyla, she’s widening her reach to global audiences.

Simply put: the drama is about to unfold, and Cardi B is at the center of it all.