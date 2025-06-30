Kanye West & King Combs Drop Surprise ‘Never Stop’ EP Featuring “Diddy Free” Track Amid Trial Turmoil

In a move that’s sparking both outrage and intrigue, Kanye West (now known as Ye) and King Combs — the son of embattled mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — have released a surprise EP titled Never Stop, dropped at midnight on Friday, June 27, across all major streaming platforms.

Executive produced by Kanye West himself, the 6-track project is quickly making waves, not only for its music but also for its timely political and personal themes. The standout song? A bold track titled “Diddy Free”, Kanye West produced, which includes the polarising chorus: “N—— ain’t goin’ to sleep ’till we see Diddy free.”

North West’s Unexpected Feature Shocks Fans

The EP also features a cameo from Ye’s 10-year-old daughter North West on a track called “Lonely Roads.” The young Kim Kardashian-Kanye West heir delivers a few haunting lines that many are calling a bold debut, making Never Stop not only controversial but deeply personal for Ye’s family.







This marks North West’s second major musical appearance, following her performance with her father earlier this year during the Vultures rollout. Her presence on Never Stop signals Kanye West’s continued push to position her as the next-generation creative under his mentorship.

A Sonic Statement of Solidarity

The release comes during a critical week for Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors allege that the hip-hop mogul operated a criminal ring to facilitate non-consensual, drug-fueled “freak-offs,” often involving coercion and abuse. Diddy has denied all charges through his legal team.

Kanye West, who recently attended Diddy’s trial in Manhattan, has emerged as one of his most vocal supporters. “I came to show love,” Ye said when asked about his court appearance, shrugging off media criticism of his public alignment with the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

The release of King Combs and Kanye West’s “Diddy Free” is seen by many as a musical show of defiance, defending Diddy’s character while challenging the narrative surrounding the trial. The lyrics don’t mince words, and the beat hits with the kind of intensity that defines Ye’s latter-era productions.

Stream or Statement? Public Reaction Divides Social Media

Fans and critics alike are divided. Some have praised the production quality and King Combs’ emerging artistry, while others are calling the project a tone-deaf distraction from the serious allegations Sean Diddy Combs is facing.

Online, reactions to the track “Diddy Free” have ranged from admiration to outrage, especially as the chorus trends on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, North West’s involvement is raising eyebrows among parenting advocates and media commentators.

As Never Stop racks up plays and climbs streaming charts, questions linger over whether the project will face backlash from platforms or critics. Regardless, Ye and King Combs have succeeded in what they often do best: turning controversy into cultural conversation.