UFC x Drake OVO Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s Where to Buy Before It’s Gone

The streets just got a little hotter. On Friday, June 27, the long-awaited UFC x OVO apparel collection officially dropped — and within hours, some of the most hyped pieces are already selling out. This rare partnership between the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and OVO, Drake’s luxury streetwear brand, is making serious waves across the fashion and MMA worlds.

Available exclusively through Fanatics, the UFC x Drake’s OVO collection includes a limited selection of hoodies, jackets, hats, graphic tees, shorts, and more, all infused with OVO’s signature slick design and the iconic owl-meets-UFC flame logo. Whether you’re repping your love for the octagon or just want to step out in one of the most exclusive streetwear drops of the year, this line is a must-cop.

Fan Favorites (And What’s Already Selling Out)

One of the most in-demand items is the Drake’s OVO x UFC Flame Logo T-Shirt ($68). The black version has completely sold out, and only medium and 2XL remain in white, for now.







Meanwhile, Drake’s OVO x UFC Varsity Full-Snap Jacket ($898) is causing collectors to spin their heads. Its premium build and slick varsity aesthetic make it a standout for die-hard fans and hypebeasts alike.

And if you’re looking for something bold yet wearable, the Drake’s OVO x UFC Snapback Trucker Hat — especially in camo print — is quickly vanishing from inventory. With only 7 left at last count, this embroidered piece is the ultimate statement accessory for 2025.

More Heat from the Drop: OVO x UFC Pullover Hoodie (Camo) – $198, lame Logo Pullover Hoodie (Black) – $168, Short Sleeve Full-Zip Hoodie – $168, OVO x UFC Graphic T-Shirt (Black) – $68, OVO x UFC Water Bottle – perfect for fight night hydration.

All sizes from small to 3XL are included in the lineup, but inventory is moving fast, and resellers are already circling. So if you’ve got your eye on something, don’t sleep.

Why This Collab Matters

OVO, short for October’s Very Own, started as a record label by rap icon Drake, but quickly evolved into one of the most coveted fashion brands in the world. Known for clean graphics, luxury fabrications, and limited runs, OVO collaborations always spark a frenzy — from last winter’s NFL x OVO drop to past collabs with NBA and college teams.

The UFC x OVO team-up not only reflects the growing overlap between hip-hop and combat sports culture but also marks a new era of luxury-sportswear crossover.