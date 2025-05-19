Kai Cenat Is Directing Drake’s New Music Video — And He’s Paying Fans $15K to Help

Streamer Kai Cenat is stepping behind the camera for the first time and doing it in collaboration with two of music’s biggest names. Drake and PartyNextDoor have tapped Cenat to direct the music video for their hit single “Somebody Loves Me,” marking the popular Twitch streamer’s directorial debut.

But Kai Cenat isn’t doing it alone in true Gen Z fashion. During a live stream, Kai Cenat revealed that he wants fans to participate in the creative process. “Y’all also get to play a part,” he said. “We are choosing somebody who loves me. Everybody who loves directing, everybody who loves to come up with treatments and s–t — 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y’all got.”

Fans and aspiring directors are encouraged to submit a short visual treatment — between 30 seconds and one minute — to SSS4U@Drakerelated.com by May 24. There are no restrictions on which part of the song you choose to visualise, and submissions are open to anyone with a creative vision.

From those entries, 20 individuals will be selected to help bring the music video to life. Each will receive $15,000 to execute their romantic storytelling concept under Kai Cenat’s direction. The final music video will be a collaborative project—an experimental mix of fan-created visuals curated by Kai, Drake, and PartyNextDoor themselves.

Drake amplified the announcement by reposting Kai’s livestream on Instagram, with the caption: “CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES.”

“Somebody Loves Me” is one of the standout tracks from Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped on Valentine’s Day. Produced by DJ Lewis, the track has proven its staying power, spending 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and landing at No. 57 on the May 17 chart.

The album itself made a massive impact upon release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 246,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. All 21 tracks from the album charted on the Hot 100, further cementing Drake and PND’s cultural dominance.

For Kai Cenat, this opportunity fulfils a dream. He previously shared his ambition to direct a music video for Drake, even outlining a concept for Drake’s then-unreleased track “Nokia” on one of his livestreams. That enthusiasm and vision caught Drizzy’s attention — and now, the dream is becoming reality.

This unusual collaboration between a global rap icon and a rising digital creator signals a shift in how music videos are made, with more emphasis on community-driven creativity and digital-native storytelling.

Whether you’re a filmmaker in the making or just a fan with a bold idea, this is your chance to contribute to a Drake music video — and to be part of something innovative.

Submissions are open until May 24. Lights, camera, somebody loves you.