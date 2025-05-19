Connect with us

Billie Eilish Adds U.S. and Japan Dates to Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour

Album Announcement

Billie Eilish is expanding her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, announcing new dates in Japan and the United States following her successful run through Europe. The pop phenomenon will perform two nights at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena in August before heading to North America for a multi-city leg throughout October and November.

Billie Eilish’s tour follows the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which debuted in May 2024 to widespread acclaim. The record features fan-favourite tracks such as “Lunch,” “Chihiro,” and “Birds of a Feather,” each of which has been accompanied by visually striking music videos that further cement Eilish’s reputation for pairing sonic innovation with bold aesthetics.

Billie Eilish is currently in the midst of her European tour dates, which kicked off in late May and includes stops across Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Ireland. Notable highlights include six sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena and four shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live, demonstrating the enduring demand for Eilish’s live performances.

The newly announced Japanese dates—August 16 and 17—mark Billie Eilish’s return to Asia, where she continues to enjoy a loyal international following. The U.S. leg begins October 9 with a three-night stint at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, followed by performances in Orlando, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Elmont (NY), New Orleans, Tulsa, Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco. Many of the cities will host multiple shows, providing fans with additional opportunities to experience Eilish’s immersive live set.

 

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is not just a celebration of a new album, but a full-scale production that brings Billie Eilish’s distinctive artistic vision to the stage. Known for blending genre-defying sound with moody visuals and deeply personal lyrics, her live performances are marked by elaborate lighting design, immersive stagecraft, and raw vocal moments that connect powerfully with audiences.

Billie Eilish continues to demonstrate a unique ability to evolve while maintaining her emotional resonance and cultural relevance. This latest tour underscores her status as a pop star, a generational voice, and a creative force shaping the future of music and performance art.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Full tour details, including ticket availability, can be found on Billie Eilish’s official website.


