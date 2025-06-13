Kendrick Lamar Commands Toronto Stage as Drake Livestream With Kai Cenat Gets Postponed

In a moment, fans are already calling “legendary,” Kendrick Lamar took over Toronto — Drake’s hometown — with a performance Thursday night that centred not on beef. It was impossible to ignore the backdrop: this was Lamar’s first time on stage in Toronto since his lyrical war with Drake ignited hip-hop headlines last year.

Kendrick Lamar didn’t mince words as he closed out the concert at the Toronto Rogers Centre with his now-infamous diss track “Not Like Us.” The crowd exploded. Fans chanted every line, turning the arena into a battleground of bars and allegiances. The energy was so electric that Lamar received a two-minute standing ovation, soaking in the applause with a quiet, confident smile.

A Subtle Statement With a Loud Impact

While many anticipated on-stage drama or a response from Drake himself, Kendrick Lamar kept things classy. There were no rants, no off-script jabs—just music. But the decision to perform “Not Like Us” in the heart of Toronto was a message enough. With lyrics aimed squarely at Drake, the performance came across as both a musical victory lap and a carefully calculated power move.







Despite speculation that Drake might make a surprise appearance or even attempt a public reconciliation, he was notably absent from the venue. And the tension wasn’t confined to the stage.

Drake and Kai Cenat’s Livestream Abruptly Postponed

Adding fuel to the drama was the postponement of Drake’s highly anticipated livestream with Twitch sensation Kai Cenat, which had been scheduled for the same night as Kendrick Lamar’s concert. Fans were expecting a chaotic, meme-worthy broadcast from Drake’s mansion, possibly even a veiled response to Lamar’s show.

However, Kai Cenat later announced the stream was delayed due to “logistical constraints.” That explanation didn’t sit well with fans, many of whom took to social media with conspiracy theories ranging from technical issues to intentional avoidance of media overlap with Kendrick Lamar’s show.

The city of Toronto was divided. Some fans praised Lamar for his professionalism and powerful delivery, while others viewed it as a provocation.

What’s Next in the Drake-Kendrick Feud?

While Thursday night didn’t deliver any direct confrontation, it certainly escalated the cultural chess match between two of hip-hop’s biggest names. Lamar’s performance cemented his dominance not just as a lyricist but as a live performer who can own any stage, even in enemy territory.

With fans still dissecting every lyric, every move, and every absence, the saga between Kendrick Lamar and Drake shows no sign of slowing. And with Kai Cenat teasing a reschedule, the next chapter could be just around the corner.