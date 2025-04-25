Young Thug and Future Reunite for Fiery Comeback With “Money on Money”

The Super Slimey duo is officially back. Young Thug and Future have reunited for a brand new single, “Money on Money,” marking Thugger’s first official release since his long-awaited return from jail last October. The track immediately reignited excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating new material from the Atlanta rap icon. Set to appear on Young Thug’s upcoming album, UY SCUTI, the track arrives with major significance. The project is rumoured to release on May 9, a date that marks exactly three years since Thug and 27 others were indicted on RICO charges, a case that drew national attention and kept the rapper behind bars for more than two years. His release on Halloween 2024, after accepting a 15-year probation plea deal, signalled a significant turning point — not just legally, but musically as well.

Before “Money on Money” hit streaming platforms, Young Thug teased the track with a 10-second visual posted to X (formerly Twitter) on April 24. The clip, featuring the YSL logo engulfed in flames, was both a symbolic statement and a call to arms — Thug was back, and he was ready to reclaim his place in hip-hop.

The single itself doesn’t disappoint. Over a lavish beat, Young Thug and Future trade bars about wealth, survival, and loyalty, bringing their signature chemistry back to the forefront. The new track blends slick delivery with hypnotic production, showcasing why this Atlanta duo remains one of rap’s most dynamic collaborations.

While this is Thug’s first solo single of 2025, he’s kept a relatively low profile since his release. His only major appearance before this came via a guest verse on Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber”, which also featured Future.

Young Thug and Future’s collaborative legacy runs deep. From their 2017 joint album Super Slimey, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, to hits like “Relationship,” Drake’s “Way Too Sexy,” and the viral “Pushin P” with Gunna, their music has consistently struck a chord with fans. “Money on Money” adds another layer to this storied partnership.

Adding to the buzz, Young Thug has recently launched the official UY SCUTI online store, which features vinyl records, CDS, and exclusive merchandise bundles. The album’s name references UY Scuti, one of the most prominent known stars in the universe, symbolising the grandeur of Thug’s comeback. In a post on X, he wrote: “It’s Time. Red Planet.”

After years of legal turmoil and uncertainty, “Money on Money” is more than just a single — it’s a statement of resilience and rebirth. And with UY SCUTI on the horizon, Young Thug appears ready to burn brighter than ever.