Nas Joins $5.5 Billion Resorts World Expansion Project in Queens: “Let’s Bring the Future Home”

Hip-hop icon and Queens native Nas is going from rap legend to real estate visionary as he partners with Resorts World New York City on a $5.5 billion expansion that promises to transform Southeast Queens into a global destination. The announcement comes just after Resorts World submitted its official bid to the New York State Gaming Commission, proposing a world-class integrated resort and casino in the borough Nas has long championed in his music. In a cinematic Instagram reveal, Nas shared the news with the words, “Let’s bring the future home.”

A Legendary Collaboration

The video shared by Nas featured him walking through the current Resorts World facility, narrating a powerful message of progress and community. Standing over a scale model of the proposed resort, Nas declared his vision for Queens’ future. The highlight? A dramatic moment where Nas opens a briefcase, signs a commercial license application, and makes his role official, prompting applause from executives.







“In Queens, the future is now,” Nas said, summarizing the bold ambition behind the partnership.

What the $5.5 Billion Expansion Includes

If approved, the 5.6 million-square-foot project would mark one of the largest commercial casino expansions in U.S. history. Resorts World promises:

A full-scale integrated resort and casino

Thousands of new union jobs

Major boosts to local education and transit funding

Long-term economic revitalization of Southeast Queens

Why Nas’s Involvement Matters

Nas’s influence goes beyond celebrity. As a lifelong Queens resident and savvy investor, his participation signals a shift toward more community-rooted development in underserved areas. Known for backing ventures like Hennessy’s limited edition HenNASsy line and tech investments through his QueensBridge Venture Partners, Nas continues to leverage his brand for Black economic empowerment.

This partnership with Resorts World aligns with his commitment to uplifting his hometown and ensuring that locals benefit from the transformation happening in their own backyard.

As New York competes to award downstate casino licenses, Resorts World’s bid—backed by Nas—is expected to stand out for its community-first approach, long track record, and cultural significance. For Queens, this isn’t just about gaming — it’s about jobs, pride, and finally turning long-promised investments into reality.

As Nas puts it, “It’s time to invest in us.” And with $5.5 billion on the table, that future might be closer than ever.