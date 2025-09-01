Divo Music Launches New Indie Label ‘Loopd’ to Empower Independent Artists

Divo Music, a Warner Music India company, officially launched Loopd, a new label dedicated exclusively to independent music. With a mission to discover, empower, and amplify fresh talent, Loopd promises to become a launchpad for authentic Indian voices and original sounds on the global stage.

At a time when non-film and indie music are experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Loopd arrives as a platform that celebrates originality, creativity, and the freedom of expression. The label aims to offer artists not just visibility but also the infrastructure and resources needed to succeed without compromising their independent spirit.







Backed by Global Reach, Rooted in Indie Spirit

With the support of Warner Music Group’s global network and distribution pipeline, Loopd artists will enjoy access to international audiences while remaining true to their unique stories and sounds. This balance of indie credibility and mainstream reach is central to the label’s vision.

“Loopd is built with artists at its heart,” said Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo. “We want to empower independent musicians with the right resources, visibility, and reach while letting them stay true to their creativity. This is about building a movement, not just a label.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, added: “Independent and regional voices are shaping the future of Indian music. With Loopd, we are creating a platform that celebrates originality while connecting artists to global audiences.”

A Powerful Debut with “Nizhal”

Loopd has already made waves with its debut single “Nizhal” by Adhithya RK, unveiled by none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. This high-profile launch sets the tone for the label’s ambitions.

The coming months will see an exciting lineup of releases including:

“Parota and Beef” featuring Tuhin

“Prema” featuring Junaid Kumar

“Hiraaya” featuring Samuel Paul

“Peraasaye” featuring Pradeep Kumar

This diverse roster highlights Loopd’s commitment to showcasing a wide spectrum of voices and genres, positioning it as a cultural force in India’s growing indie music movement.

The rise of streaming platforms and changing audience preferences have fueled the independent music revolution in India, creating demand for music that goes beyond traditional film soundtracks. With Loopd, Divo Music and Warner Music India are seizing this opportunity to give indie artists the platform they deserve, while bridging the gap between regional depth and global reach.

As indie continues to thrive, Loopd stands poised to become a game-changer for India’s music industry, shaping the future of how Indian sounds are discovered, consumed, and celebrated worldwide.