Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide

The Florida Strawberry Festival returns to Plant City from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 8, bringing 11 days of strawberries, concerts, carnival rides, and agricultural traditions to Central Florida.

Held at 303 Berryfest Place, this year’s theme, “Still Growing,” celebrates the festival’s agricultural roots while highlighting its continued expansion as one of Florida’s most anticipated spring events.

With more than 10,000 acres of strawberry fields surrounding Plant City, the festival remains deeply tied to the region’s farming heritage — blending family-friendly fun with fresh-picked flavor.

Admission Prices & Festival Hours

Festival gates are open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gate Admission:

Adults (13+): $15

Children (6–12): $5

Ages 5 and under: Free with paid adult

Discounted admission is available at participating Publix stores across Central Florida through March 8:

Adults: $10

Children: $4

2026 Concert Lineup: Country, Rock & More

Live music remains one of the festival’s biggest draws. Headliners span country, rock, gospel and R&B.

Opening Night Highlights (Feb. 26):

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

The Oak Ridge Boys

Alabama

Other major performances include:

Dierks Bentley (March 5)

Lauren Daigle (March 3)

The Offspring (March 7)

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts (March 8)

The diverse lineup ensures something for every music fan throughout the 11-day celebration.

Rides, Games & Family Attractions

Festivalgoers can enjoy more than 80 rides, games, and attractions. The midway includes thrill rides, classic carnival games, and the popular Kiddie Korral presented in partnership with the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.

Special event: Moonlight Magic on Friday, March 6, allows guests to ride from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a $30 wristband that includes gate admission.

The Neighborhood Village showcases handmade crafts, cake decorating, woodworking and quilting competitions. Youth livestock shows also remain a central tradition, spotlighting Florida’s agricultural community.

Strawberry Shortcake & New Festival Foods

No visit is complete without the iconic strawberry shortcake — but the 2026 festival menu goes far beyond the classic dessert.

New food items include:

Hot Honey Apple Fries

Penne Pickle Pasta

Cotton Candy Lemonade

Strawberry Campfire Crunch Melt

From chocolate-dipped berries to homemade jams, strawberry-inspired dishes are the star attraction.

There are 11 official festival parking lots surrounding the grounds, all cash only, at $10 per vehicle in most lots. Larger vehicles in designated areas may incur higher fees.

Additional parking is available near Ritter Street, Highway 92, and Highway 574.

Why the Florida Strawberry Festival Matters

More than just a fair, the Florida Strawberry Festival blends live entertainment, agriculture, community pride, and family traditions. With nationally recognized artists, creative fair food, and deep farming roots, it continues to grow in both size and cultural impact.

For Central Florida residents and visitors alike, it’s a sweet start to spring.