Drake has traded his “Iceman” persona for Iron Man at least for one bizarre night. The Toronto superstar was reportedly spotted filming a mystery music video at the Canadian National Exhibition while wearing the iconic Marvel-inspired armor.

Drake has once again turned Toronto into his personal stage, and this time he arrived dressed like Tony Stark.

The rapper was reportedly seen on Aug. 27 walking through the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in a red-and-gold Iron Man-style suit as cameras rolled around the busy fairgrounds. Videos circulating online show Drake interacting with fans, moving through the exhibition and posing near the Ferris wheel in the unmistakable superhero costume.

The unexpected appearance immediately sent social media into overdrive, but exactly what Drake was filming remains a mystery.

Drake’s Iron Man Appearance Has Fans Guessing

Multiple fan videos appear to show Drake participating in what looks like a professional video shoot. Another person reportedly wearing a silver Iron Man-style suit was also seen nearby.

Drake and his team have not officially confirmed the project.

One of the biggest theories is that the footage could become a music video for “Amazing Shape,” Drake’s collaboration with Popcaan from Maid of Honour. The song reached No. 43 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

Fans who reportedly witnessed the filming claimed that “Amazing Shape” was playing during the shoot, fueling speculation that the track could be getting a visual treatment.

But not everyone is convinced.

Some fans have questioned whether the superhero imagery actually fits the song, arguing that the connection could be nothing more than speculation based on music being played at the location.

Drake was spotted at Toronto’s CNE fair seemingly filming a music video in an Iron Man suit 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oq9RnLq7KF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 28, 2026

Is This Connected to Drake’s “FOMO” Mystery?

The Iron Man stunt has also reignited speculation surrounding Drake’s cryptic “Fear of Missing Out” campaign.

Last week, the rapper posted an image featuring a CD case with “FEAR OF MISSING OUT” written across it, accompanied by a movie-camera emoji. The cryptic post immediately triggered theories that Drake was preparing another major rollout.

Some fans believe “FOMO” could represent a series of music videos connected to Maid of Honour rather than a completely new album.

The theory gained additional attention after collaborators Ben Dorado and Theo Skudra reportedly shared social media posts featuring camera emojis.

Drake previously used the “FOMO 2026” phrase in August while sharing a collection of throwback photos of his mother, adding another layer to the mystery.

Drake Already Has a Huge 2026 Behind Him

Whatever the CNE shoot turns out to be, Drake has already had an enormous year.

In May, he released the trilogy of “Iceman,” “Maid of Honour” and “Habibti,” with all three projects making an impact on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

“Iceman” debuted at No. 1 and remained at the top for four consecutive weeks, helping Drake surpass Taylor Swift and Celine Dion for the most No. 1 albums in the history of the Canadian chart.

And this isn’t the first time Drake has reportedly been linked to a mystery music-video shoot this year. Earlier reports suggested he was filming a video for “New Bestie,” another Maid of Honour track, in Turks and Caicos.

Is Drake Preparing Another Surprise?

For now, the Iron Man footage leaves more questions than answers.

Is “Amazing Shape” finally getting a music video? Is Drake building an entire visual campaign around Maid of Honour? Or is the CNE appearance part of something completely different?

Drake has given fans plenty of clues but no answers.

One thing is already clear: the “Iceman” era just got a serious dose of Marvel energy.