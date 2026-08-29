Snoop Dogg’s Hollywood story is taking shape, and the cast of the highly anticipated Universal Pictures biopic already includes some of the biggest names from his legendary West Coast journey.

Snoop Dogg is finally getting the big-screen treatment, and the movie is shaping up to be one of hip-hop’s most star-packed biopics yet.

Universal Pictures’ upcoming film, simply titled Snoop, is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on August 6, 2027, with Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer behind the camera. Brian Grazer and Snoop Dogg are producing the project, bringing one of rap’s most influential careers to Hollywood.

Snoop announced production at CinemaCon in April, where he made it clear he believes it is finally time for his own story.

“After my brothers told their story in Straight Outta Compton, it’s my turn,” Snoop said.

And judging by the casting announcements so far, Hollywood is going deep into the rapper’s Death Row era.

Jonathan Daviss Is Playing Snoop Dogg

Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss has landed the biggest role of his career as Dogg.

Jonathan Daviss will portray the Long Beach rapper as the film explores his rise from the streets of Southern California to becoming one of hip-hop’s most recognizable global figures.

The casting is particularly significant because Snoop’s story intersects with some of the biggest names in rap history.

Dr. Dre, 2Pac and Suge Knight Join the Cast

Myles Bullock will portray Dr. Dre, whose partnership with Snoop helped launch the rapper into superstardom. Their collaborations, including “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” became defining moments in West Coast hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Camron Jones will play 2Pac, Snoop’s friend and fellow Death Row Records superstar during the explosive 1990s.

Tre Hale has been cast as Suge Knight, the Death Row co-founder who brought Snoop into the label’s orbit in 1992.

The combination of Dre, Pac, and Knight guarantees the biopic will revisit one of the most turbulent and influential periods in hip-hop history.

Snoop’s Family Gets Major Screen Time

The movie isn’t just about Snoop’s music career.

Lauren London will portray Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, while Laya DeLeon Hayes has been cast as his wife, Shante Broadus.

Snoop and Shante married in 1997 and have three children together. Hayes celebrated her casting publicly, calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

The film will also feature his extended musical family.

Corey Champagne will play Nate Dogg, Snoop’s older cousin and longtime collaborator. Nate Dogg’s distinctive voice became synonymous with West Coast rap before his death in 2011.

Warren G, Kurupt and Lady of Rage Complete the Death Row Picture

Algee Smith will portray Warren G, Snoop’s childhood friend from Long Beach who helped connect him with Dr. Dre.

Olly Sholotan, known for playing Carlton in Bel-Air, will play Kurupt, another key figure in the Death Row era who later formed Tha Dogg Pound with Daz Dillinger.

Jonica Booth will portray The Lady of Rage, another important Death Row artist who appeared on Snoop’s landmark debut album Doggystyle.

Together, the casting suggests Snoop will go far beyond a conventional musician biography.

The Hip-Hop Biopic Could Be Huge

Snoop joins a growing Hollywood tradition of rap biopics following projects centered on artists including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., N.W.A., Eminem and 50 Cent.

But his story offers something different. His career spans more than three decades and includes music, television, food, sports, and business.

With Craig Brewer directing and Dogg himself producing, the film could become one of the biggest music biopics of 2027.

And with 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, Nate Dogg, and Warren G already cast, fans now have one major question:

Who else is Hollywood about to bring back for this story?