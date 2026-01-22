Connect with us
Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency

Harry Styles has officially unveiled the dates for his highly anticipated 2026 tour, and it’s one of the boldest live plans of his career. In support of his forthcoming fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., the global superstar will embark on a residency-style tour spanning just seven cities worldwide — including an unprecedented 30-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The tour, titled Together, Together, will run from May through December 2026 and marks a major departure from traditional arena-hopping schedules. According to the announcement, Harry Styles will only perform in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney during the year.

A Residency-Focused Global Tour

The most striking feature of the 2026 tour is its concentration. Harry Styles will perform multiple nights in each city, including six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and 30 consecutive dates at Madison Square Garden — his only U.S. performances announced so far.

While the New York residency is the sole North American stop on this leg, Harry Styles’ tours are historically expansive, often stretching over multiple years. Industry insiders expect additional cities to be added in a future leg.

The tour is promoted by Live Nation and includes a total of 50 shows across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Australia.

New Album, New Era

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. marks Styles’ fourth solo studio album and follows the massive success of Harry’s House. Though details about the album remain limited, its intriguingly punctuated title and the scale of the tour suggest a confident, genre-blending new phase for the artist.

Special guests joining Styles across select dates include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and more — underscoring the tour’s eclectic, cross-generational appeal.

Tickets, Presales, and VIP Packages

General ticket sales begin between January 28 and January 30, depending on the market, with staggered on-sale dates for New York shows extending into early February. American Express cardholders will have access to exclusive presales and perks, continuing a long-running partnership with Styles.

Artist presales are also available, with eligibility tied to Ticketmaster registration in the U.S. or album pre-orders in select international markets. VIP packages offering premium experiences will be available through VIP Nation, varying by city.

A Tour With a Mission

Beyond music, Together, Together emphasizes social impact. Styles will continue his decade-long partnership with humanitarian organization Choose Love, donate £1 from every London ticket to the LIVE Trust to support grassroots UK music, and collaborate with HeadCount in New York to promote voter registration at shows.

The tour also partners with Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative to reduce its environmental footprint.

With a tightly curated global schedule and an ambitious New York residency, Harry Styles’ 2026 tour is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about live music events of the decade.

