Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video

Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video

Harry Styles Channels ‘Dirty Dancing’ Chaos in Surreal ‘Aperture’ Music Video

Harry Styles has returned with one of his most bizarre — and buzz-worthy — visuals yet. The pop superstar released the official music video for “Aperture” on Friday (January 23), delivering a surreal short film that blends stalker-thriller tension, slapstick violence and euphoric Dirty Dancing–style choreography.

The five-minute visual accompanies Harry Styles’ first single from his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., marking his first new era since 2022’s Harry’s House.

From Stranger Danger to Dancefloor Destiny

The “Aperture” video opens with Styles alone in a mostly empty hotel, nervously pacing his room, brushing his teeth and repeatedly calling the front desk. As he ventures into the city, he becomes convinced he’s being followed by a mysterious long-haired man wearing sunglasses and clutching a white plastic bag.

The tension escalates quickly. The stranger charges at Styles, knocking him down a spiral staircase and slamming him into a vending machine as the singer delivers lyrics like: “It’s best you know what you don’t / Aperture lets the light in.”

But in true Harry Styles fashion, menace soon gives way to absurdity. The perceived stalker transforms into a kindred spirit, and the pair launch into a jaw-dropping Dirty Dancing-inspired lift, followed by a chaotic sequence of synchronized flips, cartwheels and hallway choreography.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genius (@genius)

Fantasy vs. Reality Twist

Directed and written by Aube Perrie, the video ultimately reveals itself as a fantasy. In the final moments, Styles finally receives attention from the hotel’s front desk, while the mysterious figure casually walks past him in the lobby — harmless, anonymous, and entirely ordinary.

The creative team behind the clip includes Molly Hawkins on creative direction and Ryan Heffington as choreographer, explaining the video’s athletic, theatrical movement style.

As the video dropped, Styles shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram showing himself suspended from wires in front of green screens. “Aperture Video. Out Now,” he wrote simply.

Fans quickly took to YouTube and social media to praise the clip’s unhinged energy, with comments ranging from “Harry getting his ass beat, taking a dance break, then going to sleep” to “Harry doing cartwheels was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

The video’s premiere also revealed the tracklist for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., due March 6. Songs include “American Girls,” “Season 2 Weight Loss,” “Pop,” “Dance No More” and “Coming Up Roses.” The album marks Styles’ first full-length release since his Billboard 200-topping 2022 LP.

A Playful Start to a New Era

With “Aperture,” Harry Styles leans fully into conceptual pop maximalism, proving once again that his music videos are as much about storytelling and spectacle as they are about chart success. If this chaotic, dance-filled fever dream is any indication, his next album era promises to be his most unpredictable yet.

