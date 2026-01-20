Connect with us

Harry Styles Announces New Single ‘Aperture’ Ahead of Fourth Album Release

Album Announcement

Harry Styles is officially stepping back into the spotlight. The global pop star has announced the release of his new single, “Aperture,” offering fans their first taste of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, due out on March 6.

The lead single will arrive worldwide on January 22 at 7 p.m. EST, marking Harry Styles’ first new music in more than 1,300 days since the release of Harry’s House in 2022.

“Let the Light In”: A Carefully Plotted Reveal

In the weeks leading up to the album announcement, Harry Styles sparked speculation by planting cryptic messages across the globe. One recurring phrase, “Let the light in,” has now been revealed as a thematic nod to “Aperture,” a term used in photography to describe how much light passes through a camera lens.

The metaphor has been woven throughout the album rollout. Alongside the announcement, Harry Styles launched a new line of merchandise, including a limited-edition box set featuring a reloadable 35mm film camera. He also shared a visually striking Instagram Story animation of the word “Aperture” opening and closing, mirroring the motion of a camera lens. A companion grid post showed Styles smiling in the studio, signaling a more intimate and playful creative chapter.

A New Album Era After ‘Harry’s House’

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be Harry Styles’ first full-length project in nearly four years. The 12-track album reunites him with longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, who co-produced Harry’s House, the Grammy-winning album that took home Album of the Year in 2023.

Speaking previously about working with Harry Styles again, Kid Harpoon emphasized creative freedom over chasing past success. “Let’s not try and second-guess it, or do anything based on what we’ve done before,” he said. “Let’s just try and do something new and land somewhere exciting.”

That mindset appears to define the new era, with Styles leaning into visual symbolism, analog aesthetics, and emotional openness rather than repeating the sun-soaked pop of his last release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

What ‘Aperture’ Signals About Harry Styles’ Next Chapter

While details about the sound of “Aperture” remain tightly guarded, the song’s title and visual cues suggest a reflective and cinematic direction. The emphasis on light, exposure, and perspective hints at an artist opening himself up creatively after years of global touring and cultural dominance.

With Harry’s House, Styles cemented his place as one of the defining pop artists of his generation. Now, with “Aperture,” he appears ready to shift the lens, inviting listeners into a new frame of mind and sound.

As the countdown to January 22 begins, one thing is clear: Harry Styles is ready to let the light in once again.

Loading...