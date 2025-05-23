MGK Drops “Cliché” Music Video Featuring Pop-Punk Vibes, Tight Choreography, and a Surreal Bob Dylan Cameo Backstory

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is back—and this time, he’s leaning hard into his pop-punk persona with the release of his latest single “Cliché” Music video. The song, and its heavily choreographed music video, are already causing waves online, mixing Blink-182-inspired riffs with an unexpected dose of boy band energy and a lyrical nod to the legendary Rolling Stones.

The new MGK Cliché music video is an explosion of early-2000s pop nostalgia, complete with synchronised dancing, angst-ridden vocals, and a punk-rock aesthetic that’s equal parts NSYNC and Good Charlotte. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, sings, “Tell me, would you wait for me? / Baby, I’m a rolling stone,” capturing the emotional turbulence of fame, love, and existential drift.







MGK Meets Bob Dylan—Yes, Really

In a surprising real-life twist, MGK revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the song is more than just a catchy anthem. It’s inspired by a personal moment involving Bob Dylan.

“I met and had a conversation with someone last night that I never thought I’d get the honor to meet… all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago,” MGK shared.

That video—filmed at Park Ave CDs in Orlando back in 2016—recently resurfaced when Bob Dylan shared it on social media earlier this year. Fast-forward to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour at the Hollywood Bowl, and the two musicians reportedly crossed paths backstage, where MGK even played maracas during Dylan and Willie Nelson’s set.

Though details remain scarce, the surreal connection between the punk prince of heartbreak and the poet laureate of rock and roll has fans speculating wildly online. What did they talk about? Did Bob Dylan approve of MGK’s emo-punk aesthetic? Was there a musical collaboration discussed?

From Rap to Rock to Reinvention

MGK’s career continues to defy definition. Starting as a gritty Cleveland rapper, he made a genre-defying leap into pop-punk with albums like Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout. Cliché marks yet another evolution in MGK’s sound—a polished, choreographed offering that still drips with vulnerability and grit.

While critics remain divided on his genre-hopping, MGK’s loyal fanbase is embracing this latest chapter with open arms. The Cliché music video has already racked up millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, with users praising its retro energy and emotional authenticity.

Is MGK Creating a New Wave of Pop-Punk Stardom?

As pop-punk enjoys a Gen Z renaissance, MGK seems poised to lead the charge. With his mix of vulnerability, rebellion, and polished production, he’s crafting a hybrid sound that resonates with audiences nostalgic for Warped Tour vibes but raised on TikTok trends.

And if you’re wondering what Bob Dylan thinks about all this? Let’s just say the maracas don’t lie.