Shakira Expands ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tour with More U.S. Dates

Global superstar Shakira continues to dominate the music scene, extending her highly successful Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with additional dates in the United States. Due to overwhelming demand, the Colombian singer has added two new concerts in major stadiums in New York and Miami, ensuring more fans get to experience her electrifying performances.

New Concerts Added in New York and Miami

Shakira’s tour, which kicked off in Brazil in February, has been a resounding success. The North American leg was already set to begin on May 13 in North Carolina, but ticket sales have exceeded expectations, prompting the addition of extra shows.

The newly announced dates are:

Friday, May 16 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Saturday, June 7 – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

These new concerts will allow thousands more fans to enjoy Shakira’s mix of Latin pop hits, stunning choreography, and high-energy performances.

Breaking Records in Latin America

Shakira’s success on this tour has been unprecedented. In Mexico City, she became the first female artist to sell out seven consecutive shows at GNP Seguros Stadium (formerly Foro Sol). This achievement places her alongside Grupo Firme, who also reached seven sold-out shows at the venue, with an eighth scheduled for June 28.

To meet demand, Shakira has also planned four more performances in Mexico City later this summer, bringing her total number of shows there to 11—a historic feat.

A Chart-Topping Tour

Shakira’s influence goes beyond concert attendance. Billboard has named her the No. 1 Latin Pop Artist of All Time, solidifying her legendary status. Additionally, she made history as the first Latina solo artist to top Billboard’s monthly Top Tours list, generating $32.9 million in ticket sales in February alone.

Her tour’s financial success places her among the biggest Latin artists, following in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, Los Bukis, and RBD, who have also led Billboard’s Top Tours rankings.

Shakira’s Continued Reign

With an unstoppable momentum, Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest global tours of the year. From record-breaking performances in Latin America to an expanded U.S. schedule, the Colombian icon continues to prove why she remains at the top of the Latin music industry.

For those who missed out on the first round of U.S. dates, these additional shows offer a second chance to witness Shakira’s spectacular stage presence, powerful vocals, and unmatched energy in a stadium setting.