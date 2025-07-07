Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years, Band Pays Emotional Tribute

In a surprise announcement that has rocked the rock world, legendary drummer Matt Cameron has officially parted ways with Pearl Jam after an iconic 27-year run. The news was confirmed by both Cameron and the band via heartfelt statements posted across their social media channels. While no specific reason was given for his departure, the message was clear: this exit marks the end of a powerful and transformative era in Pearl Jam’s history.“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998… It’s been an incredible journey.”

Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 following years of musical turbulence for the band. Pearl Jam had cycled through several drummers—including Dave Krusen, Dave Abbruzzese, and Jack Irons—before finding a lasting groove with Cameron, who brought both stability and immense talent to the lineup.







His first studio album with the band was Binaural (2000), and he remained an essential force through every subsequent release, including their latest record, Dark Matter (2024). Known for his crisp timing and thunderous style, Matt Cameron was instrumental in shaping Pearl Jam’s modern sound on both stage and record. The band’s official statement was filled with love and admiration: “From being one of our first musical heroes… to propelling the last 27 years of Pearl Jam shows and recordings, Matt has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician.”

Beyond Pearl Jam, Matt Cameron boasts an equally illustrious past as the longtime drummer for Soundgarden, the Seattle grunge pioneers with whom he played on seminal albums like Badmotorfinger and Superunknown. His musical roots run deep into the fabric of alternative rock, including his work with Temple of the Dog, a supergroup featuring members of both Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam)

In 2017, Matt Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Pearl Jam. Later this year, he is also set to be inducted as a member of Soundgarden — a rare dual honor that cements his place in rock history.

While fans speculate on whether this departure signals a return to Soundgarden or the launch of new solo projects, Cameron hinted there’s more to come: “More to follow,” he teased in his farewell post, leaving the door wide open for future musical endeavors.

Matt Cameron’s departure marks the end of a definitive chapter for Pearl Jam, a band that has weathered decades of change while remaining a vital force in rock music. As the band prepares for its next act, fans and fellow musicians are paying tribute to the drummer who helped steer the band through one of its longest, most successful eras.