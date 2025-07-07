Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years, Band Pays Emotional Tribute

Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years, Band Pays Emotional Tribute Eddie Vedder Soundgarden

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years, Band Pays Emotional Tribute

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a surprise announcement that has rocked the rock world, legendary drummer Matt Cameron has officially parted ways with Pearl Jam after an iconic 27-year run. The news was confirmed by both Cameron and the band via heartfelt statements posted across their social media channels. While no specific reason was given for his departure, the message was clear: this exit marks the end of a powerful and transformative era in Pearl Jam’s history.“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote. “Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998… It’s been an incredible journey.”

Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 following years of musical turbulence for the band. Pearl Jam had cycled through several drummers—including Dave Krusen, Dave Abbruzzese, and Jack Irons—before finding a lasting groove with Cameron, who brought both stability and immense talent to the lineup.



His first studio album with the band was Binaural (2000), and he remained an essential force through every subsequent release, including their latest record, Dark Matter (2024). Known for his crisp timing and thunderous style, Matt Cameron was instrumental in shaping Pearl Jam’s modern sound on both stage and record. The band’s official statement was filled with love and admiration: “From being one of our first musical heroes… to propelling the last 27 years of Pearl Jam shows and recordings, Matt has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician.”

Beyond Pearl Jam, Matt Cameron boasts an equally illustrious past as the longtime drummer for Soundgarden, the Seattle grunge pioneers with whom he played on seminal albums like Badmotorfinger and Superunknown. His musical roots run deep into the fabric of alternative rock, including his work with Temple of the Dog, a supergroup featuring members of both Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam)

In 2017, Matt Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Pearl Jam. Later this year, he is also set to be inducted as a member of Soundgarden — a rare dual honor that cements his place in rock history.

Eddie Vedder Honours Bruce Springsteen With Stirring Tribute After Trump’s Verbal Assault

While fans speculate on whether this departure signals a return to Soundgarden or the launch of new solo projects, Cameron hinted there’s more to come: “More to follow,” he teased in his farewell post, leaving the door wide open for future musical endeavors.

Matt Cameron’s departure marks the end of a definitive chapter for Pearl Jam, a band that has weathered decades of change while remaining a vital force in rock music. As the band prepares for its next act, fans and fellow musicians are paying tribute to the drummer who helped steer the band through one of its longest, most successful eras.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’ Donald Trump BRICS Summit BRazil 2025

China Rejects Trump’s BRICS Tariff Threat, Says Trade War ‘Leads Nowhere’
By July 8, 2025
DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review Jeffrey Epstein Files

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review
By July 8, 2025
Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix Sauber Stake

Nico Hulkenberg Ends F1’s Longest Podium Drought with Stunning Drive at British Grand Prix
By July 8, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure Infiniti Altima

Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure
By July 3, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...