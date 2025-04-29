Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, and Chubby Checker Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Oasis Misses Out Again

This marks the second snub for Oasis, despite their enduring influence on the Britpop and alternative rock genres. Frontman Liam Gallagher has previously dismissed the Hall of Fame as irrelevant, calling it an award from “some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 inductees, with Southern hip-hop duo Outkast, pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and 1960s dance pioneer Chubby Checker among those honoured. In a ceremony scheduled for November 8 in Los Angeles—streamed live on Disney+—the Hall will welcome a new cohort of music legends whose influence spans decades and genres. However, Oasis received the second snub, despite their enduring influence on the Britpop and alternative rock genres.

Outkast and Lauper Among Highlights

Outkast, comprised of André 3000 and Big Boi, was celebrated for transforming hip-hop with their innovative sound, eclectic style, and genre-bending albums. From the funk-laden “Hey Ya!“ to the politically charged “B.O.B.,” Outkast’s unique voice in Southern rap culture helped define early-2000s music. Their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction marks a significant recognition of hip-hop’s growing legacy in the Hall of Fame.

Cyndi Lauper, the only woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from this year’s primary ballot, was honoured for her trailblazing role in 1980s pop music. With anthems like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” Cyndi Lauper has long stood as a symbol of empowerment and individuality. Her inclusion is seen as a bright spot amid continued criticism of the Hall’s lack of female representation.

Chubby Checker Gets His Flowers

After a decades-long campaign, Chubby Checker—famed for the dance sensation The Twist—will finally be inducted. At 83, the singer’s recognition comes after years of advocacy, including a 2001 Billboard magazine ad that demanded respect for his cultural impact. His peers long overshadowed Checker’s contributions to dance and pop culture, but this year’s vote corrects that omission.

UK Representation, But No Oasis

The UK is represented this year by the hard rock band Bad Company and the late Joe Cocker. Cocker, known for his gravelly voice and passionate performances, passed away in 2014 and now receives posthumous recognition for his soulful contributions.

However, Manchester icons Oasis and Joy Division/New Order were not included in the final cut. This marks the second snub for Oasis, despite their enduring influence on the Britpop and alternative rock genres. Frontman Liam Gallagher has previously dismissed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as irrelevant, calling it an award from “some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

Other Notable Inductees

Soundgarden, whose grunge legacy includes the hit Black Hole Sun, and The White Stripes—featuring Jack and Meg White—were also inducted, with the latter earning their place on their first nomination. Fans are eager to see whether reclusive drummer Meg White will attend the ceremony after a years-long absence from the public eye.

Honours for Musical Pioneers and Industry Leaders

This year’s Musical Excellence Awards go to soul producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins, and legendary session guitarist Carol Kaye. Lenny Waronker, a key figure behind acts such as Madonna and Prince, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his significant influence as a music executive.

As always, the announcement sparked debate over omissions, most notably pop superstar Mariah Carey, who was snubbed for the second time despite record-breaking chart success. Critics continue to question the Hall’s selection process, especially its underrepresentation of women. Nonetheless, this year’s inductees reflect a rich and diverse spectrum of music history, from Southern hip-hop to 1960s rock and modern pop.