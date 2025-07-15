Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam But Promises: “I’m Still an Active Musician”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam has yet to announce how they’ll move forward without Matt Cameron. Some fans have floated the idea of bringing back Dave Abbruzzese, the drummer from the Vs. and Vitalogy era.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the rock world, longtime Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron officially announced his departure from the iconic band last week. But fans fearing his retirement can breathe a sigh of relief. In a recent Instagram Story, Cameron clarified: “Thank you for the kind words of support, and for the record, I’m still an active musician.”

Matt Cameron’s farewell came after an emotional final show with Pearl Jam at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on May 18, marking the end of an era. His Instagram post, which read, “I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” left fans wondering if he was stepping away from music entirely. The band gave him a heartfelt send-off with champagne toasts and onstage hugs, but the reason for his departure remains a mystery.







While Matt Cameron’s next move hasn’t been officially announced, speculation is swirling around Soundgarden, the other legendary band he helped define. Surviving members of Soundgarden now hold Chris Cornell’s final vocal recordings, and guitarist Kim Thayil recently expressed strong interest in completing one last album using those tracks. “We think about it as a gift to the fans,” Thayil told Rolling Stone, “and honestly, a gift to Chris too.”

This potential Soundgarden revival—possibly timed with the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on November 8—could be the next chapter for Cameron. Though the band was expected to appear at the recent Black Sabbath farewell concert, scheduling conflicts prevented it. But all signs now point toward a reunion later this year.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam has yet to announce how they’ll move forward without Matt Cameron. Some fans have floated the idea of bringing back Dave Abbruzzese, the drummer from the Vs. and Vitalogy era. While Abbruzzese admits he’d be open to a reunion, he doubts it will happen. “The water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy,” he posted on Facebook, but he did share a recent video of himself drumming to Pearl Jam’s “Animal”—a subtle signal that he’s still got the chops.

As for Matt Cameron, his brief statement that he remains an “active musician” suggests more music is on the horizon—possibly with Soundgarden, or perhaps a new solo or collaborative project. With a legacy that includes defining two of grunge’s most iconic bands, fans are eager to see what his next move will be.

Whether behind the kit with old bandmates or embarking on new sonic paths, Matt Cameron’s beat goes on—and the rock world is ready to listen.