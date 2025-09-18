Madonna Returns to Warner Records, Confirms 2026 Dance Album With Stuart Price

After nearly two decades away, Madonna is returning to Warner Records, the label that launched her career and made her the best-selling female artist of all time. The announcement, made on September 18, 2025, comes with even bigger news: a new dance album in 2026, which Madonna herself has teased as Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 2.

The pop icon marked the moment with a dramatic Instagram post, writing: “Almost 2 decades later — And it feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF – Pt. 2 2026.”

The post featured Madonna, 67, in a gauzy pink nightgown, perched on a mattress with a vintage typewriter at her feet, and ended with a striking image of gold heels and a rhinestone purse emblazoned with “P–sy Power.”

A Full-Circle Moment

Warner Records was Madonna’s home for the first 25 years of her legendary career. Signing with Sire Records in 1982, she went from struggling New York City artist to global phenomenon almost overnight. The label powered her through an unparalleled run of era-defining albums, including Like a Virgin (1984), True Blue (1986), Ray of Light (1998), and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005).

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again,” Madonna said in a statement. “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

The Dance Floor Beckons

Madonna’s new album—her first full-length project since Madame X (2019)—will see her reuniting with producer Stuart Price, the architect behind Confessions on a Dance Floor and its global hits “Hung Up” and “Sorry.”

Warner executives Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck called her return “a historic, full circle moment,” adding: “Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. This signing sets the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

What’s Next for the Queen of Pop

While no release date has been confirmed, excitement is already building for what fans are dubbing Madonna’s “ultimate comeback era.” Earlier this year, she dropped Veronica Electronica, a surprise remix project revisiting Ray of Light, hinting at her continued love for electronic and dance sounds.

With a Warner homecoming, a new album, and Stuart Price back on board, Madonna is gearing up to prove that even after four decades, she still reigns supreme on the dance floor.