Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot

The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot Matt Damon Apple TV+ Netflix Universal Skydance

Movies & Documentaries

The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Jason Bourne franchise, which first hit the big screen in 2002 with The Bourne Identity, is officially up for sale, with several major studios and streaming platforms vying for the rights. This development opens the door for a potential reboot or even a continuation of the series nine years after its last instalment, Jason Bourne (2016). According to The Hollywood Reporter, WME, representing Robert Ludlum’s estate, is currently shopping the rights to the franchise. Major players like Apple, Netflix, Skydance, and Universal (the franchise’s previous home) have reportedly shown interest.

Why the Bourne Franchise Is Still in High Demand

The Jason Bourne movies revolutionized the spy thriller genre, offering a grittier, more grounded alternative to the high-tech spectacle of James Bond and Mission: Impossible. With five movies grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide, the franchise has remained highly influential, inspiring action films with its realistic combat sequences, intense chase scenes, and psychological depth.

Robert Ludlum’s franchise’s ability to blend intelligent storytelling with high-stakes action has kept it relevant even years after its last entry. Moreover, with the rise of streaming services looking for strong intellectual properties, Bourne is a prime candidate for revival.

The Future of Bourne: A Reboot or a Sequel?

With the franchise rights up for grabs, there are two main directions a new Bourne project could take:

 A Full Reboot

A new lead actor could take over the role of Jason Bourne. The storyline could be reimagined to fit modern geopolitical conflicts. A fresh take might introduce a new director and style, updating the spy genre for today’s audiences.

A Continuation of the Existing Storyline

Matt Damon could return as Jason Bourne, potentially passing the torch to a new generation. Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross, introduced in The Bourne Legacy (2012), could make a comeback. A spin-off series exploring the Treadstone program (similar to the short-lived TV show) could be developed.

While there is no confirmation on whether Matt Damon will return, his involvement would undoubtedly boost interest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Bourne (@jasonbourne)

Streaming vs. Theatrical Release: Where Will Bourne Land?

The entertainment industry is shifting, with streaming services now dominating content distribution. While Bourne films have traditionally been theatrical blockbusters, a move to Apple TV+, Netflix, or another platform could change how future projects are released.

A direct-to-streaming reboot would allow for a deeper exploration of Bourne’s world through a multi-season TV series. More character development, which could be difficult in a two-hour movie format. Global reach, making it easier for new audiences to engage with the franchise. Still, given the franchise’s history of box office success, a theatrical release for a major reboot remains a strong possibility.

What’s Next for Jason Bourne?

With streaming platforms and studios competing for rights, the Jason Bourne franchise is far from over. Whether as a full reboot, a sequel, or a TV series, the return of Jason Bourne—or a new spy in his universe—seems inevitable.

While fans eagerly wait for further announcements, one thing is certain: whoever wins the rights to Bourne is getting one of Hollywood’s most beloved spy franchises.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Cultural Icon Passes Away at 76 Muhammad Ali Rumble in the Jungle

George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Cultural Icon Passes Away at 76
By March 23, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Mercedes F1

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Win in Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race
By March 23, 2025
Amir Khan’s March Madness Journey Hits New Heights with Spike Lee Cameo

Amir Khan’s March Madness Journey Hits New Heights with Spike Lee Cameo
By March 23, 2025
The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot Matt Damon Apple TV+ Netflix Universal Skydance

The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot
By March 23, 2025
Broadway’s Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello Patrick Marber Jefferey Richards

Broadway’s Glengarry Glen Ross Extends Its Run Amid Record-Breaking Success
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends Black diamond Poker tournament Ignition Casino F1 Movie

Inside the Exclusive World of VIP Experiences at Prestigious Sporting Events: Recent Highlights and Trends
By March 21, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case P Diddy Sean Combs

E! News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case
To Top
Loading...