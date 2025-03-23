The Jason Bourne Franchise May Be Getting a Reboot

The Jason Bourne franchise, which first hit the big screen in 2002 with The Bourne Identity, is officially up for sale, with several major studios and streaming platforms vying for the rights. This development opens the door for a potential reboot or even a continuation of the series nine years after its last instalment, Jason Bourne (2016). According to The Hollywood Reporter, WME, representing Robert Ludlum’s estate, is currently shopping the rights to the franchise. Major players like Apple, Netflix, Skydance, and Universal (the franchise’s previous home) have reportedly shown interest.

Why the Bourne Franchise Is Still in High Demand

The Jason Bourne movies revolutionized the spy thriller genre, offering a grittier, more grounded alternative to the high-tech spectacle of James Bond and Mission: Impossible. With five movies grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide, the franchise has remained highly influential, inspiring action films with its realistic combat sequences, intense chase scenes, and psychological depth.

Robert Ludlum’s franchise’s ability to blend intelligent storytelling with high-stakes action has kept it relevant even years after its last entry. Moreover, with the rise of streaming services looking for strong intellectual properties, Bourne is a prime candidate for revival.

The Future of Bourne: A Reboot or a Sequel?

With the franchise rights up for grabs, there are two main directions a new Bourne project could take:

A Full Reboot

A new lead actor could take over the role of Jason Bourne. The storyline could be reimagined to fit modern geopolitical conflicts. A fresh take might introduce a new director and style, updating the spy genre for today’s audiences.

A Continuation of the Existing Storyline

Matt Damon could return as Jason Bourne, potentially passing the torch to a new generation. Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross, introduced in The Bourne Legacy (2012), could make a comeback. A spin-off series exploring the Treadstone program (similar to the short-lived TV show) could be developed.

While there is no confirmation on whether Matt Damon will return, his involvement would undoubtedly boost interest.

Streaming vs. Theatrical Release: Where Will Bourne Land?

The entertainment industry is shifting, with streaming services now dominating content distribution. While Bourne films have traditionally been theatrical blockbusters, a move to Apple TV+, Netflix, or another platform could change how future projects are released.

A direct-to-streaming reboot would allow for a deeper exploration of Bourne’s world through a multi-season TV series. More character development, which could be difficult in a two-hour movie format. Global reach, making it easier for new audiences to engage with the franchise. Still, given the franchise’s history of box office success, a theatrical release for a major reboot remains a strong possibility.

What’s Next for Jason Bourne?

With streaming platforms and studios competing for rights, the Jason Bourne franchise is far from over. Whether as a full reboot, a sequel, or a TV series, the return of Jason Bourne—or a new spy in his universe—seems inevitable.

While fans eagerly wait for further announcements, one thing is certain: whoever wins the rights to Bourne is getting one of Hollywood’s most beloved spy franchises.