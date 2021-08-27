Accelerator, Marwari Catalysts Invites EdTech and D2C Startups for its Upcoming 2 Cohorts

Marwari Catalysts Ventures, India’s fastest growing accelerator, is calling in applications for its cohort program, Thrive’ from across the country. Following the success of the last cohort, Marwari Catalysts is extremely delighted to support another group of extraordinary entrepreneurs with the launch of their second batch of virtual startup accelerator program and believe that Thrive will become their powerful vehicle through which impactful innovations can flourish.









Unlike the last batch of Thrive, apart from EdTech Startups, MCats is looking forward to startups building Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands as well, who have the capacity to scale-up and go big in terms of addressing myriad modern-day challenges. The last version of Thrive saw the brightest of Indian startup-brains compete for selection to the first accelerator program by MCats. The six startups mentored in this cohort gained immensely from the mentorship of the experienced team of entrepreneurs, investors and mentors of MCats.

MCats is an established name in the Indian start-up community and with their new rolling cohort Thrive 2.0 & Thrive 3.0 in place now, MCats is well on the path to turn the dreams of many Indian startups to reality with their three pillars of visibility, capital and mentorship. The 10-week program will open doors for the shortlisted startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and will give them an opportunity to receive an investment up to 50,000. Thrive is backed up by some of India’s leading AIFs, VCs and Angel Networks that will participate during the Demo Day process.

Commenting on the accelerator program, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts, says, MCats is an accelerator, a partner for your growth with skin in the game. We would like to play a role as a game changer in your entrepreneurship journey while you achieve your goal and make the startup fund ready. The last season has yielded some great insights and learnings, and we’re excited to see how we can further evolve this program to be even bigger and better, as we launch the second season, he added.

Speaking on the matter, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director, Marwari Catalysts, says, In the growing startup ecosystem, the pool of talent and unique ideas largely depend on the right mentorship and finances. To aid this, accelerator programs like Thrive are the right step forward for startups in the country. Each startup will be mapped with senior leaders from the startup ecosystem, based on the industry in order to fulfil the gaps in the startups’ journey.

MCats is driven by a culture of innovation and has been a frontrunner in building entrepreneurial culture in Tier-2 and 3 cities of India. With Thrive, MCats looks to strengthen its ties with the startup ecosystem as well as build futuristic technologies.