StockGro invites applications for stock market simulation competition

StockGro, India’s first social investment platform is bringing hands-on knowledge about portfolio management to young students via ASPIRE ‘21 – India’s first and largest stock market simulation competition. Curated for aspiring Fund Managers, Financial Analysts and Wealth Managers from premier B-Schools, BBA and B.Com colleges, the event offers a platform for bright minds to build the best equity portfolios that will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges.









In addition to the mega cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000 winners get the opportunity to skip the recruitment queue and receive coveted PPI opportunities to work with some of the most sought-after investment firms in the country. This opportunity will be given on the basis of the winning team’s strategic approach, analytical skills, problem-solving skills, their implementation in real-time, and the diversity of their equity portfolio.

Teams will be selected under two categories – ‘Eligible Top-40 Institutes’ or ‘Wildcard’ Category, The former is an invite-only category where the teams will compete within their campus while the latter will be engaged at a college-level competition. ASPIRE is a no-charge event that allows students to experience real-time trading and not only upskill themselves but also harbour the potential to shape their career in the investment sector.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder-StockGro said, “ASPIRE is a platform for some of the brightest managerial talents from the top B-schools of India to demonstrate their capabilities in the competitive field of portfolio management. Our aim, via ASPIRE, is to connect talent with the right opportunity and give way to a fresh wave of the intellectual capability needed to model the future of the investment sector”.

Team Rules

Students must register in teams of 2 and must belong to the same college.

The participating students can be from any specialization.

A student cannot be a member of more than one team.

Any deviation from the aforementioned rules will result in immediate disqualification of the entire team.

Students can apply until 15 Sep ’21 11:59 PM IST and move on to first and second rounds on 20th September and 27th September respectively. StockGro is a startup that allows ordinary individuals to understand stock market investment through its app, and interact with communities without using any real money. It has become the primary platform across the 105 B-Schools and colleges to learn trading and investment.