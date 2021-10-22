StockGro crosses 5 million user-milestone in 15 months

India’s first social investment platform StockGro has set a new benchmark in the investment and trading sector, on boarding 5 million users in just 15 months. The outstanding growth makes StockGro journey unique and unparalleled with other apps in the country, catering to users between ages 18 years to 30 years who are keen to try their hand at trading and improve their investing knowledge. The growth has been made possible with the help of 4.5 million active users.









StockGro’s gamified interface is making trading and investment more approachable. Young users engage in mock sessions, interact with experts and community members, and leverage virtual money to fine-tune their trading and investing skills.

Over the last 15 months, StockGro has become a hit with students and communities across top B-schools in India like IITs, IIMs, ISB, FMS and has conducted over 500+ skill-building events. The app encourages, empowers, and equips members with the knowledge and skills they need to enhance their trading expertise.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder-StockGro states, “We have distributed over INR 56 crore in Prize Money to our users across India building world-class trading and investment strategies beating the markets week on week. These users come from various walks of life and irrespective of their qualification, they have an amazing grasp over their subject, sector, and Price-Action trend that they are able to predict the Stock price with precision and accuracy helping them gain a huge fan following on StockGro platform.”

On StockGro, we celebrate such users and their love for sharing their knowledge of the craft with their followers, helping them learn investment strategies, and generate extraordinary returns. We are definitely going to make the next generation of millennials “Investment Ready”.

StockGro is now the default platform across B-Schools and Colleges in India, with over 325 educational institutes hosting Stock Market competition on StockGro. The platform gives students an opportunity to hone their skills and gain proficiency without taking real money exposure.