Beaconstac raises USD 25 mn in funding round led by Telescope Partners

Software-as-a-services firm Beaconstac has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 200 crore) in a funding round led by Telescope Partners. Existing investor in the company Accel also participated in the round.









“This new funding will enable Beaconstac to further develop its market-leading platform, build a world class team, and ultimately enable new and existing customers to adopt QR codes as a means to create personal connections with a wide audience at scale, and bridge physical world customer experiences to digital,” the company said in a statement. Over the past 12 months, Beaconstac claims to have helped businesses of all sizes create and track 1.8 million QR codes that were scanned over 150 million times by consumers.

These numbers will continue to accelerate as the number of unique US smartphone users scanning a QR code is poised to reach 99.5 million by 2025.”This funding validates our leadership position in the market and gives us the resources to build additional products on our platform as well as continue helping businesses embrace QR codes for customer engagement,” Beaconstac CEO Sharat Potharaju said.