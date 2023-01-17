Log9 Mobility ties up with Pulse Energy to introduce WhatsApp-based payments at EV charging stations

Log9 Mobility on Tuesday said it has tied up with Pulse Energy to introduce WhatsApp-based payments at electric vehicle charging stations. Pulse Energy offers a platform of over 550 fast charging points, facilitating interoperability between charge point operators across India.









The tie-up would ramp up the utilisation of fast chargers and facilitate a one-stop solution for payments at charging stations while contributing to building a seamless electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, Log9 Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bengaluru-based advanced battery tech startup Log9 Materials, said in a statement.

“The partnership with Pulse Energy will be instrumental in offering impeccable charging experience to EV users, eventually leading to the much-needed expansion of the charging infrastructure and EV mobility in India,” Log9 Mobility COO & Co-founder Kartik Hajela stated. Pulse Energy CTO & Co-Founder Devang Mistry said the company took a different approach and looked at what EV users want and what challenges they face due to multiple charging apps.

WhatsApp India Director – Business Messaging Ravi Garg said the initiative allows the company to play a meaningful role in empowering consumers in the evolving EV ecosystem in the country. Starting today, charge point operators (CPOs) partnering with either Pulse Energy or using Log9’s InstaCharge application will be able to make transactions through WhatsApp.