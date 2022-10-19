CABT Logistics, one of India’s leading logistics companies gears up to manage the heavy inflow of orders for its clients during the festive season. Catering to industry behemoths like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Purplle, Ferns and Petals et al, CABT Logistics has planned strategically to handle the significantly high volumes during the festive season.

With an investment of around INR 4,68,00000, CABT Logistics has set up 78 facilities like distribution hubs and sorting hubs pan India for its clients. Each hub is around 3000 sq ft in area and equipped with the means to handle monumental order volumes.









The company has massively ramped up capacity services across India by adding around 10,000 more rider partners to an already huge network of 15,000+ active partners. This count is expected to cross 25,000 during peak season.

Currently, the company is handling around 20 lakhs orders per day and this number is expected to reach 30 lakhs orders per day during the ongoing festivities. The size of the E-commerce market is growing at an unprecedented rate with Online sales in India predicted to reach $11.8 billion during the festive season, a 28 per cent increase from last year.

Therefore, expanding on its infrastructural stronghold, CABT Logistics is not only investing in distribution hubs but also manpower to optimize operations. Beefing up the team to 3000+employees, the company has currently hired more than 450 personnel for the festive season.

“We are prepared to facilitate operations for our clients during this crucial time. We are currently in the expansion phase. We have already ramped up operations and our capacity to facilitate orders for our clients and meet demands. From investing in facilities to expanding our fleet and team we are helping our clients ace the festive season,” shared Shailesh Kumar, Founder of CABT Logistics.

Creativity at Best Technologies – CABT was founded in 2018 with the vision of creating Excellence in the field of Logistics services to endow businesses with the right knowledge and support to scale their operations. A trusted partner in the sphere of warehousing and transport logistics, CABT’s logistics platform serves businesses across multiple industrial Sectors like restaurants, pharmacies, online grocers, offline and online retail commerce, local vendors, banks and telecom. They provide a safe, affordable, and stress-free logistic platform.

Diversifying into Warehousing, First Mile, Mid Mile & Last Mile services, CABT has gained a strong foothold in 1640+ cities across India, becoming an intra-city logistics powerhouse since its inception in 2018. Aided by its industry-agnostic nature, CABT is galvanizing the logistics landscape. Their services can be availed with a contextual plug-n-play integration powered by tech APIs & algorithm-driven workflow integrations.