Mindler, India’s leading career guidance platform, has launched the Mindler Scholarship & Talent Hunt 2022 for Class 12 students across India and the Middle East. With over 50,000 Class 12 students expected to participate, this is a free-of-cost student-first initiative that will see students from 1,000+ schools.









Mindler is bringing this initiative in collaboration with Afairs, which is one of Asia’s leading education enablers for student-university outreach, and Education World. Based on last year’s trends, the company expects to see students participating from each state across the country and the Middle East.

Launched by Bollywood superstar and esteemed Thespian, Vivek Oberoi, the Mindler Scholarship Hunt has been specially designed to identify and reward the students across, various career domains and give them a launchpad to achieve their dreams. Through the hunt, students will be assessed on their unique talents and traits, given a platform to connect and engage with universities around the world, and earn the chance to win scholarships worth over Rs 25 crores.

The actor launched the platform via a Zoom webinar. Oberoi was super excited to hear the exciting and amazing things Mindler is doing and welcomed the idea of scholarships for students where Mindler is creating the bridge for people to get opportunities. “When I was studying in New York University, getting a scholarship was such a difficult journey and I am glad that Mindler is bringing such amazing opportunities for students.”

Oberoi encouraged students to leverage this opportunity coming their way but also give back and do their bit for others in whichever way possible. The celebrity emphasized that what’s important is the mindset of gratitude, the attitude of gratitude, the art of living, and the art of giving.

Prateek Bhargava, Founder & CEO at Mindler, said they are super excited to create an even bigger impact this year. “The current batch of Class 12 students have had a challenging year with lots of ambiguity in this crucial phase of their career decision-making journey. Through this initiative, we will be supporting our students to gain clarity in the face of this adversity and steer them in the right direction.”

Apart from the 3,000 scholarship offers from participating universities, the Mindler Scholarship & Talent Hunt will also be rewarding the top 10 students with a scholarship offer of any university of choice in India. Additionally, the Mindler Scholarship & Talent Hunt will also help students discover various scholarships and enable them to get comprehensive career profiling using Mindler Talent Evaluation Assessment and discover best-fit career paths based on their unique talents and strengths.

Talent evaluation is based on a variety of parameters such as the students’ aptitude, leadership quotient, emotional quotient, personality traits, working style and much more. The assessment results coupled with past academic performances of the students along with their co-curricular and extracurricular achievements will help arrive at a combined score.

What this methodology ensures is that every student has an equal chance of success during the Mindler Scholarship & Talent Hunt and every facet of their achievements and strengths is taken into consideration.

Some of the leading universities that are participating include Atria University; ICFAI Group; Jagran Lakecity University; OP Jindal Global University; Shiv Nadar University; SRM University Delhi NCR; University of Sydney; University of Queensland; Acharya Institutes; Queens Canada; and Ryerson University etc.