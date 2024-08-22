Dr. Amitabh Nag Pushes for $20M in Start-Up Investments

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) recently hosted the “Start-Up Ecosystem & Investors Networking Meet” at PHD House, New Delhi. The event, themed “Empowering Budding Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups; Creating Synergies with Incubators, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors & Venture Studios,” served as a platform for discussing strategies to strengthen India’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem.









One of the event’s key speakers, Dr. Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division, delivered an impactful address highlighting the pivotal role of start-up investments in bridging critical gaps, especially in underserved segments of the population. He underscored the importance of leveraging technology to overcome language barriers and emphasized the necessity of making data and information accessible in vernacular languages.

Dr. Nag referenced NyaySetu, a platform designed to help users understand complex legal services in their native tongues, as a prime example of this initiative. He stressed the significance of such platforms, particularly in district courts where proceedings are conducted in local languages, while higher courts predominantly use English. By making legal information more accessible, platforms like NyaySetu empower individuals at the grassroots level, enhancing their ability to navigate the legal system.

In a significant announcement, Dr. Nag revealed Bhashini’s ambitious plan to secure a $20 million investment in start-ups over the next two years. This investment, he explained, will focus on supporting innovative ideas and technical expertise that contribute to national development and extend their reach to the most remote corners of the country. The goal is to drive progress and inclusivity by supporting start-ups that address pressing social and economic challenges.

Dr. Nag also touched on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors, with a particular emphasis on agritech. He highlighted the vast opportunities AI presents for enhancing productivity and efficiency in agriculture, a sector that is crucial for India’s economy. However, he also acknowledged the dual-edged nature of AI, emphasizing the importance of steering its impact in a positive direction to harness its benefits while mitigating potential risks.

Moreover, Dr. Nag underscored the value of human capital and India’s demographic dividend, which he believes will be a driving force for the country over the next 15 years. By investing in start-ups and nurturing talent, India can unlock significant value, particularly in AI models that cater to the specific needs of the Indian population.

During his address, Dr. Nag shared a recent example illustrating the practical application of Bhashini’s technology. In Varanasi, the Prime Minister utilized Bhashini’s solution to deliver a speech that was simultaneously translated, allowing Tamil Nadu students to listen in their native language. This use case demonstrated the power of technology in bridging linguistic divides and fostering greater inclusivity.

Dr. Nag also mentioned the launch of a chatbot developed for Uttar Pradesh’s Ministry of Agriculture. This chatbot is designed to assist farmers by providing them with timely information and answers to their queries, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions and improve their livelihoods.

The networking meet also featured insights from Mr. Yashraj Akashi, Co-Chair of the Start-Up Committee at PHDCCI. Mr. Akashi remarked on India’s position as one of the largest start-up ecosystems globally, with over 112 unicorns recorded in 2023 and more than $10 billion in funding. He emphasized the critical roles played by accelerators, incubators, venture capitalists, family funds, and venture studios in nurturing start-ups and fostering innovation.

The event was sponsored by Resurgent India and supported by PHDCCI’s annual sponsors, including DLF Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power, KLJ Group, and several others. The collaboration of these industry leaders underscored the collective effort required to sustain and grow the start-up ecosystem in India.

As the event concluded, it was clear that the discussions and initiatives presented would play a crucial role in shaping the future of start-ups in India. With strategic investments and a focus on inclusivity, the path ahead looks promising for the next generation of entrepreneurs.