Supertails, a pet-care app, launched a new, entertaining campaign to kick off its annual Swag Sale. This year, Supertails is upping the fun factor with a creative rap battle ad that lets cats and dogs go head-to-head in a lyrical showdown, bringing a playful twist to the long-standing debate of who reigns supreme—cats or dogs.









Following last year’s success, which saw a 40% increase in direct traffic, 12 million views, and a 20% jump in brand search volumes, Supertails aims to surpass even more milestones this year. With India’s pet care market growing at a robust 25% CAGR, driven mainly by millennial and Gen Z pet owners, this campaign taps into a vibrant community of pet parents eager to showcase their furry companions in fresh and engaging ways.

The founders of Supertails, Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, are enthusiastic about this year’s Swag Sale: “As we prepare for our annual sale, our commitment to building a tight-knit pet parent community in India remains unwavering. This year’s SWAG 2024 campaign is about pushing creative boundaries and delivering fun, meaningful experiences that resonate with pet lovers. We aim to be a one-stop platform for all pet care needs, ensuring our customers can easily provide the best for their dogs, cats, and even turtles!”

The Swag Sale boasts partnerships with over 150 brands and collaborations with 100+ influencers in the pet care space. The playful brand film, produced by Supertails’ in-house team and Green Chutney Films, will roll out across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

As pets increasingly become integral members of Indian families, Supertails continues to take charge of transforming pet care, combining innovation and creativity to strengthen the bond between pets and their parents.

Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna launched Supertails in June 2021, with its headquarters in Bangalore. Supertails aims to create a comprehensive pet care platform tailored to India’s rapidly expanding pet care industry. By providing essential resources and information, Supertails empowers first-time pet parents, offering a wide range of pet supplies, online veterinary consultations (with over 150,000 consultations), and online behavioural training to ensure pets receive the best care possible.