FHealth Accelerator to deploy over USD 1.5 million fund across 8-10 startups in FY23

FHealth Accelerator on Thursday announced the launch of the first batch of its startup accelerator programme with a plan to deploy over USD 1.5 million across 8-10 companies in this fiscal.









The startup accelerator programme has been designed to support and accelerate the growth of healthcare-focused startups in their early revenue stages, it said. “The accelerator plans to deploy over USD 1.5 million across 8-10 companies over 3 batches in FY23. The accelerator programme is backed by Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited, also popularly known as ‘Madhavbaug’, one of India’s largest Ayurveda cardiac care clinics chain having a network of over 270 clinics across 7 states,” said Dr Rohit Sane, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Madhavbaug.

“The focus is on startups that work in the areas of D2C, home healthcare, telemedicine , patient-centric innovations, medtech and digital therapeutics. The accelerator is based in Mumbai, but inviting applications from all over India,” he said. Sane said that the accelerator will back companies with capital and also provide them access to its ecosystem of doctors, patients, call centers, health CRM, marketing support, research labs, patient tech products, data and analytics.

The group’s recent strategic investment into Raphacare, a digital health diagnostic care company, helped it expand user base and access Tier II & III markets, and set the tone for the launch of the accelerator.