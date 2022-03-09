Fintech startup Money View snags $75 mn in series D round

Bengaluru headquartered fintech platform Money View has raised $75 million in their series D funding, which has taken the company’s valuation to $625 million. With this round, Moscow-based Winter Capital and Evolvence India have come on board as new investors. Existing investors-Tiger Global, Accel also particpated in this round.









“The fresh funding will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions,” the spokesperson said.

Co-founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal in 2014 , Money View is a leading online credit platform that offers a full suite of personalized credit products like instant personal loans, cards, BNPL and personal financial management solutions. The company has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer credit/financial products on its platform.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Money View, said, “We believe India is one of the most underserved large economies when it comes to access to credit. We are extremely delighted to have partnered with marquee investors who trust in this vision of ours to make credit accessible to every Indian. We will continue to invest in strengthening our partnerships and hiring the best talent.”

Also Read:_Urban working women increasingly becoming financially confident: Grip Survey

With 1 million plus monthly App downloads, the company is catering to 200+million underserved customers who are often ignored by banks and other financial institutions for their financial needs. Money View’s robust digital technology & frictionless user experience allows pan India reach with 75 percent of the users coming from Tier 2/3 cities.