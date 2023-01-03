Dialect-based OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 cr in funding round led by Blume Ventures

Dialect-based, hyperlocal OTT platform STAGE has raised Rs 40 crore in funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, TSM Ventures, WeFounderCircle, and others.









Mumbai Angels, Tarmac Ventures, Tailwind Ventures, Longtail Ventures, Lets Ventures and AngelList also participated in the funding round. Existing investors who participated are Better Capital, IPV, TCA, Venture Catalysts along with some angels, according to a company statement. The company previously raised Rs 31 crore, and the latest funding round takes the total capital raised to Rs 71 crore.

STAGE has produced several web series in Haryanvi including Akhada, Group-D, College Kaand, Opri Parai among others. It launched Rajasthani dialect content in June 2022 and already has 10,000 plus subscribers.