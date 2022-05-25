Healthtech app, Fitelo unveils new branding after Pre-Series A fund-raise

Fitelo, a weight loss platform, today announced a major re-branding to reflect the organization’s vision of helping people achieve their fitness goals efficiently and holistically.









Fitelo’s new logo depicts an amalgamation of two key wellness elements, one depicting mental health and clarity, and the other physical well-being and energy. Together these overlapping forms create a union that represents balance and a holistic approach that Fitelo undertakes to help their customers on their wellness journey using philosophies grounded in science and psychology. The target of the rebranding exercise was to help display this ideology via a provocative identity, with a look and feel that had to be memorable and distinct.

Sahil Bansal , Co-founder & CEO, Fitelo said, “After assisting 20,000+ people with their extraordinary transformations, having raised 1.5 million in pre-series A round of funding, succeeding in touching lives of an audience of over 5 lakh people, and with a rating of 4.9 on google, it was about time for a transformation of our own!” Mac Singh , Co-founder & CMO, Fitelo said, “We set out to craft a brand that takes into account three hugely important factors: its Audience, its Vision (to put clients at the core), and its Purpose (to inspire change through empathy)”.

The organization firmly believes that physical, emotional, and mental well-being are critical aspects of everyone’s weight management journey. “An imbalance in any aspect of your well-being can be seen in your body, and that is why at Fitelo we highlight the importance of balancing all the three areas” adds Sahil.

Each member of Fitelo’s team of experts gives highly personalized attention and recommendations to their clients ensuring they reach their fitness goals holistically. Leveraging Fitelo’s AI-enabled platform and the team of experts, Fitelo’s clients have gained a better understanding of their habits and know how to improve their nutrition and lifestyles, by making simple modifications in their daily routines.

The credibility of the platform can be seen on Fitelo’s social media pages, where the team shares the transformation journeys of their clients and how they incorporated Fitelo’s ideology in helping their clients reach their desired state of a healthy body, mind, and soul.

According to Mac, “A healthy body comes from a healthy lifestyle, not a deprived one. You do not have to give up on your favorite foods or exercise till you drop. Rather build healthy habits, be aware of what time you eat hard-to-digest meals, and know when to stop. Simple habits set at your own pace will help you start seeing visible changes in your physical, mental, and emotional health.”

Fitelo, in its transformed version, targets to give a more diverse, global audience the freedom to transform their lives on a schedule they pick. Choose to redesign your physical, mental, and emotional state of well-being with Fitelo