Copperpod Digital Inc., the parent company of Metamaxx.io, announced today that it raised USD 10 million in funding. The investment comes in cash and with business support from KFC Ventures, Nityo Group’s corporate venture arm, which invests in global early-stage and growth-stage B2B start-ups.









KFC Ventures has invested in Copperpod Digital to help grow its operations and further develop its technology and client portfolio. The investment will accelerate the company’s Web3.0 innovation plan and expand its digital workforce to serve more clients.

“We are proud to be a part of Copperpod Digital’s innovative take on digital experiences. The founders have a clear vision for the future, and we’re excited to work alongside them in making that vision a reality. We see this as a strategic move to expand KFC ventures’ global portfolio. It’s not just capital we’re investing; Copperpod Digital will also have access to the technical infrastructure, tools, and frameworks developed over the years serving our enterprise customers,” said Naveen Kumar, Managing Director of KFC Ventures.

Munish Mishra, Co-founder of Copperpod Digital Inc, commented, “Being a part of KFC Ventures and Nityo Group gives us ready access to a large client base to tell our story, along with its enabling technologies and ecosystem of over 21,000+ people and 40 offices globally. We are also excited about Naveen Kumar joining our board to help steer the vision of our collective future. This funding will help us rapidly expand our digital product engineering and Web3.0 technology services, allowing us to invest in top-tier leadership, engineering and design talent for our operations in the U.S and India.”