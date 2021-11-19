Mindhouse gets $6 mln in seed round from Binny Bansal, General Catalyst

Gurgaon-based Curative wellness platform Mindhouse on Friday announced it has raised a seed capital $6 million in funding led by Binny Bansal. The financing round also saw the participation of other investors including General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders – Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah.









Angel investors including Cloudnine’s Rohit MA; Innov8’s Ritesh Malik and Bain & Co. ‘s Karan Singh and Sri Rajan also participated in the latest capital exercise. Founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna, ex-﻿Zomato﻿ Chief of Staff; and Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato’s Co-founder, Mindhouse initially started with a focus on mental wellness, but subsequently pivoted to a broader domain of curative wellness. The startup plans to rebrand in early 2022 to reflect this shift.

“I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this,” livemint quoted Binny Bansal as saying.

“Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. Almost 60% of the consumer spend in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry goes into curative wellness. This provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business,” said Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse.

Mindhouse, currently, rakes in 75% of its revenue from India and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months.