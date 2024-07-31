Nected, a cutting-edge low-code, no-code platform, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Binny Bansal’s Three State Ventures and included notable investors like Endurance Capital, Relentless VC, Climber Capital, Lykke Capital, and Forward Slash Capital. More than 15 founders and CXOs also participated, including Nitin Gupta from PayU, Pallav Pandey from Uolo and Knowlarity, and Archit Gupta from Clear.









Prabhat Gupta, Co-founder of Nected, stated, “Nected.ai is transforming software development. Our platform promotes collaboration between technical and non-technical teams, helping them achieve goals faster. This approach breaks down barriers and enables businesses to unlock the potential of their data and technology for impactful results.”

Mukul Bhati, Co-founder of Nected, added, “We envision technology as a growth catalyst, not a bottleneck. Nected.ai is dedicated to creating a seamless development experience that empowers organizations to iterate faster, reduce costs, and stay ahead of the curve. Our platform is a transformative force in software development.”

The seed funding will be used to enhance product usability, simplify integration with various technologies, and scale operations to meet growing international demands. Nected plans to invest in research and development to integrate AI-powered features, further streamlining the creation and iteration of data-driven workflows.

Swarandeep Singh Kambo, General Partner at Lykke Capital, commented, “Nected’s flexible and seamlessly integrable cloud-native building blocks could be a game-changer in automating repetitive and iterative flows, which otherwise overwhelm tech bandwidth and backend developers, leading to delays.”

Kshitij Saxena, Founder and General Partner at Relentless VC, noted, “Tech bandwidth is always constrained. Using Nected allows CTOs to free up precious bandwidth from repetitive work, enabling business teams to iterate on their own.”

Nected aims to help businesses overcome inefficiencies and delays in traditional software development by providing pre-built tech building blocks like rule engines, workflow automation, and A/B testing tools. This approach significantly cuts down development timelines from weeks or months to mere hours, allowing businesses to bring ideas to life more efficiently.

In 2020, the software development industry was valued at over $390 billion. Despite a global developer pool of over 100 million, companies still face tech shortages and pressure to innovate rapidly with minimal costs. Founders Prabhat Gupta and Mukul Bhati, second-time entrepreneurs, are on a mission to transform this trillion-dollar industry through Nected. Since its inception in 2022, Nected has been democratizing technology, freeing valuable tech resources from repetitive tasks, and empowering businesses to build and iterate complex workflows quickly and cost-effectively.

Over 20 customers currently use Nected across 5+ countries, including TATA 1mg. The platform’s non-tech-friendly UI allows for the building of complex logic and real-time responses, enabling companies to build flows 5x faster and iterate 10x quicker at one-third the usual development cost.