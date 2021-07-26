Rockstud Capital invests in Online course creation platform, Knorish

Online course creation platform, Knorish, has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round of funding. The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures along with participation from Rockstud Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, Prophetic Ventures syndicate, among others. The latest round comes on the heels of a $323,000 round in June last year, bringing the total amount raised to $1.4 million.









Founded by Kinner N Sacchdev and Rakhi Wadhwa, enables coaches, instructors, and organizations to build and launch online academies with sales funnels and automations. In less than a year, the platform already supports over 22,000 academies across 200 domains and half a million monthly active users buying courses from over 37 countries.

“Post-Covid it is no longer just an option but a necessity, for anyone looking to build a course and reach out to its target segment, to be present online and be able to have the right tools to scale. Knorish has created a platform which not only helps in building one’s course online but also be able to sell it to its target audience and have all the analytics to review performance” said Abhishek Agarwal, Managing Partner of Rockstud Capital.

Kinner and Rakhi have earlier led technology product launches for Fortune 500 companies and global education brands through their consulting company Scientity, active in the UK, US and the Middle East. Considered an influencer in the space, Kinner is also a popular speaker at conferences around the world and was recognized with the Business World Young Entrepreneur 2020 (35 under 35) award.

“Coaches and instructors are good at teaching, but they struggle to sell. With Knorish’s Funnel builder, over 90% of content sellers are able to cross $1,000 within the first few months of launching their first funnel, said Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-founder and CEO, Knorish.

The investment will empower the startup to create the world’s most advanced stack for building sales funnels and automations for Online Academies.

Rockstud Capital is one of the unique hybrid funds in India which invests both in listed equity markets as well as startups. In case of startups, it invests at Pre-Series A stage with focus on sectors like enterprise-tech, fintech, healthtech, agritech, edtech, mobility and consumer brands.