SuperBottoms raises USD 5 million

SuperBottoms, a baby and mother care brand, has raised USD 5 million (over Rs 40 crore) in its latest funding round led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures.









The series A1 funding round also marked the third investment of DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital in the company, which is a testament of SuperBottoms’ enduring value proposition and the industry confidence in its continued growth and potential, the company said in a release. “With a strategic vision to establish cloth diapering as a preferred choice, SuperBottoms aims for a diverse portfolio that appeals to a wider audience. Concurrently, it’s extending its physical presence, forging real connections with customers,” it added.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products. “With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about cloth diapering to a wider audience throughout the country,” Utagi said. According to the release, the fresh fund infusion represents a step forward for SuperBottoms, enabling the company to embark on the path of category expansion and offline growth.

Venky Natarajan, Managing Partner at Lok Capital, said SuperBottoms’ innovative approach to eco-friendly baby products has resonated deeply with consumers, and their dedication to quality and environmental responsibility stands out.