Twenty early stage startups make the cut for Sequoia Surge 06

Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s accelerator program, has unveiled its sixth cohort with the induction of 20 early stage startups.









Since its launch three years ago, the programme has evaluated 10,000 companies. With this cohort, the Surge community has grown to 112 startups and 246 founders across more than 15 sectors. This batch of startups is also geographically diverse. As with prior cohorts, 50% of companies are based in India, and for the very first time we have startups from Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.

The 16-week virtual course will kick off on January 27, where founders of these startups will learn fundamentals of company building. The programme ends with an investor week called UpSurge, where founders have the opportunity to network with prospective investors and partners. The Surge programme offers startups scale-up support, along with $1-$2 million in capital from Sequoia, besides co-investments from other investors. Startups in the current cohort have raised $60 million so far from Surge and co-investors.

More than half the startups in this cohort are building and providing cloud infrastructure, developer tools, data security and software as a service for global customers. There is also an exciting set of startups from FinTech, AgTech, e-commerce, DTC brands and Edtech sectors who are leveraging tech to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by consumers and businesses globally.

“The exceptional calibre and talent displayed by the founders of each new Surge cohort continue to humble us.Every founder brings with them the kind of bold innovation and purpose the world needs to solve some of the most pressing problems today,” said Rajan Anandan, managing director at Surge & Sequoia India said in a statement.