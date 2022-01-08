Groww onboards Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as investor, adviser

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined India’s online investment platform Groww as a new investor and adviser. Groww CEO Lalit Keshre took to twitter to make the announcement.









He said: “Groww gets one of the best CEOs in the world as an investor and advisor. Glad to see @satyanadella joining us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India.”

Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India. — Lalit Keshre (@lkeshre) January 8, 2022

Also Read: Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro debut with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset: Price and Specifications

However, the financial details of the investment was not revealed. Last year in April, Groww raised USD 83 million as a part of its Series D round led by Tiger Global. The financing round raised the valuation of the firm to little of USD 1 billion. In October, it raised additional $251 million in its Series E funding led by IconiQ Growth, almost tripling its valuation to $3 billion. Groww had joined the coveted unicorn club of privately held companies with an over $1 billion valuation in April last year. Nadella took over as CEO of Microsoft in 2014 from Steve Ballmer. He was also appointed as chairman of the company in June last year.