Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal

India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal

Startups

India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal

Press Trust of India
Published on

India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 startups, union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.



In a tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said “These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth.” “India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning,” Goyal said in the tweet.

Also read: Electric two-wheeler startup River raises Rs 100 crore

The minister had recently said the country aspires to become the largest startup ecosystem in the world. On another occasion, Goyal had appealed to startups to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country “just for few dollars more”.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sports tech startup Hudle raises USD 1 mln

Funding News

Sports tech startup Hudle raises USD 1 mln
Startup funding declines 40 per cent in April-June: PwC report

Startups

Startup funding declines 40 per cent in April-June: PwC report
'Actions of Future Retail Board amenable to class action suit'

Business

Future Retail stakeholders are staring at a bleak future, say investor Vijay Kulkarni 
To Top
Loading...